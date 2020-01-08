Nev Schulman Reveals How ‘Catfish’ Is Different In Season 8: There’s A ‘New Dynamic’

‘Catfish: The TV Show’ returns for season 8 on Jan. 8. HL spoke with host Nel Schulman about what to expect in the new season and how he looks at the show after becoming a father.

Even 8 seasons in, Catfish still dominates conversations. The hit MTV show returns for season 8 with longtime host Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford on Jan. 8. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Nev about the new season. “The nice thing about the show, even from episode to episode, is that because of the fact we have different people on from different places who have had very different life experiences, you are always going to get into new variables and interactions,” Nev said. “I think that keeps the show fresh because wherever you are watching from, Catfish might be coming to your region or your state or your town and I think people like seeing different types of people and people with different types of backgrounds and in many cases very similar people from their own background.”

The format of the show will remain the same but there are some changes. “Each episode starts with a request for help not from the person in the relationship but someone close to them concerned on their behalf,” Nev revealed. “Because we found that we were getting so many emails from friends or family members of somebody who couldn’t see, despite their efforts to talk to them about it, wouldn’t listen to and certainly wouldn’t accept that this relationship from the outside looks suspicious. So as a last resort, these friends have reached out to the show and said, ‘You know, I’ve tried to talk to my friends and they won’t listen to me. Maybe they will listen to you!’ It has been interesting because we would have them come into the episode and immediately convince the person to let us help them, unlike other seasons where they themselves have often reached out. In this case, they are surprised they are hearing from us so that immediately starts each episode with an interesting new dynamic which has been really cool!”

The show first premiered in 2012. Since then, Nev has gotten married to Laura Perlongo and now has two children. Nev talked about how the show has changed for him now that he’s a father and whether or not it makes him look at things in a different way.

“Now that I am responsible for a wife and children, the appreciation of what I do on the show both as a service to individuals but also as a job has really grown,” he said. “As you get older, in all aspects of your life, you start to realize what is more important and what and where you place your value. I have been making the show for the last 10 years and there have been times that whether or not the show kept going or got renewed for a next season didn’t mean as much for me. I loved making it. I have never not wanted to but I had moments where I thought it was time to make something else. Now with my kids and my family, I have come to be a lot more appreciative, not just of the security of having a great job, but also, these are young people I am helping. My kids, while they are significantly younger, will grow up and I hope that what I am learning making the show will only allow me to be more informed and more helpful in raising them. I hope that someday, should they need help in a situation in their life, someone will be around and available whether it is on TV or not to give them that help.” Catfish will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.