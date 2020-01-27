Wendy Williams: The Truth About How She’s Feeling After Divorce From Kevin Hunter Is Finalized

Her divorce from Kevin Hunter has been finalized nearly a year after filing the docs, and Wendy Williams is officially a single lady. We’ve learned exclusively how she’s feeling about this new chapter in her life!

Wendy Williams is a free woman, and she couldn’t be happier about it! After her divorce from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, 47, was finally finalized, Wendy, 55, is feeling “content and at peace,” a source close to the talk show host tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While the source acknowledged that nobody’s actually thrilled about the concept of divorce, Wendy’s “relieved” that “she can now move forward in her life.” It’s been nearly a year since Wendy filed for divorce in New Jersey from her husband of 21 years, after learning that he cheated on her and allegedly had a baby with another woman. The divorce itself appears to have gone smoothly, according to the reported agreement laid out in the documents obtained by HollywoodLife on January 22.

The former couple also had business entanglements to work out. Kevin wasn’t just Wendy’s husband; he was a longtime executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, and Wendy let him go shortly after filing for divorce in April 2019. The couple also ran Wendy Williams Productions together, which they formed in 2013. Per the divorce docs, Kevin is selling his portion of the company to Wendy, making her the sole owner. After getting everything sorted out, Wendy feels like there’s a “huge weight off her shoulders,” our insider said. “She wanted this for a long time, and her marriage was really weighing her down. Having this officially behind her is making a true difference.”

They’re not kidding. During a December 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy thanked her fans for sticking by her through the tumultuous time in her life. “We’ve seen everything! I love you all, you are the voice inside my head. I love my people, I love this show,” she said during the Hot Topics segment. “And, if you don’t like that I talk about my personal life or whatever, then change the channel. — I don’t care. It’s been a year from hell and now I’m back!” She’s brought that positivity into 2020. “Wendy’s honestly never been better and everyone on set [at The Wendy Williams Show] feels her lightness and happiness,” the source noted. “She keeps saying she’s living her best life, and everyone around her feels the same way.”

Her best life includes fun nights out with her celebrity friends, including DJ Boof, her show’s resident DJ. She’s also been on plenty of dates with handsome suitors, which she often alludes to on air, with a wink. The stress from dealing with her divorce, and legally still being tied to Kevin, is finally, finally over. As our source concluded, “Wendy’s taking care of herself in all the right ways.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Wendy’s rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.