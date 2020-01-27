Heidi Klum, 46, Slays In Sexy Plunging Gown While Attending Grammys With Hubby Tom Kaulitz, 30

Heidi Klum slayed the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards with husband, Tom Kaulitz, when she rocked a plunging sheer sequin gown!

Heidi Klum, 46, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in LA on January 26 when she slayed the red carpet in a plunging sequin gown. Heidi hit the red carpet with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 30, when she showed off her fabulous figure in a sheer long-sleeve nude Dundas gown featuring a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist. Heidi opted to wear nothing under the bodice of the dress, putting her chest on full display, while a drop-waist tied in a knot cinched in her tiny waist. The rest of the gorgeous gown flowed into a slinky maxi skirt that featured a plunging slit on the front, revealing her long, toned legs. The dress was completely covered in intricate beading and sequins, which she intensified with dazzling jewels.

Heidi accessorized her ensemble with a pair of crystal-bedazzled Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap heels, and gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz jewels featuring two long diamond necklaces featuring massive pendants and a couple of sparkling diamond rings.

The supermodel always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is and she did exactly that on the red carpet. Aside from Heidi looking fabulous, she also walked the red carpet with her hubby, Tom, who looked dapper in a pair of tight black leather pants with a black button-down shirt tucked in and a black and white checkered blazer on top. The happy couple looked fabulous together in their amazing outfits on the red carpet.

We absolutely loved Heidi’s sparkling red carpet look and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the other best dressed celebrities at the 2020 Grammys!