Lauren London Slays In Plunging Black Pantsuit On Grammys Red Carpet

Lauren London’s rocked menswear at the Grammys in LA on January 26, and aced the red carpet trend! She showed off her amazing curves in a sparkling black blazer and pants with exaggerated sleeves.

Lauren London turned the Grammy Awards red carpet into her very own runway on Sunday night at the Staples Center in LA. The model, who represented her late partner, Nipsey Hussle at the annual show, stunned in a sparkling black pantsuit. She bared her bra underneath a plunging blazer with a silk collar and showed off a new straight bob haircut.

Ahead of the the 2020 Grammys, the rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, won the award for Best Rap Performance, which Lauren accepted on his behalf. Nipsey’s longtime lover has been photographed much since his March 2019 shooting death. The “Grinding All My Life” rapper was posthumously nominated for three Grammys this year, including Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Lauren honored Nipsey and spoke about his body of work when she accepted his 2020 Grammy. “I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel,” she said explaining, “Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with.”

Lauren London on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards at Staples Center in LA on Sunday, January 26. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Lauren London accepting Nipsey Hussle’s Grammy For Best Rap Performance for “Racks in The Middle” ft Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/zS1kEQZZcS — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 26, 2020

Lauren was also joined by Nipsey’s grandmother, Margaret Boutte, who also spoke about her grandson. “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and always will live in my heart,” she added.

Since the death of the South LA rapper, Lauren has paid tribute to him on social and most recently in “Forever Stronger” campaign with Puma — a brand Nipsey was working with at the time of his death. The rapper’s collaborative collection with Puma and his The Marathon Clothing brand arrived in September 2019, just five months after his untimely passing. Just last Friday both Puma and The Marathon Clothing revealed on social media that the collection will be reissued on Feb. 1 “to honor the vision and legacy of Nipsey Hussle.”