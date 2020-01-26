Grammy Awards Couples: See Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton & More Celeb Duos On The Red Carpet

Couples ruled the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, live from Staples Center in LA on Sunday, January 26! See all of the most stylish pairs that turned heads on music’s biggest night!

It was couples night out at the 2020 Grammy Awards at Staples Center in LA on Sunday, January 26. Couples including Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and more brought their fashion A-games to the red carpet. See all of the hottest couples on the Grammys red carpet in our attached gallery!

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, are live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As the Grammy red carpet is under way, there are thousands of fans outside the arena, following the tragic death of Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant. The 5-time NBA champion and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. Kobe was 41.

The Oscar-winning athlete and his second eldest daughter were traveling in his private chopper on their way to a travel basketball game when it crashed and burst into flames. Kobe was known for traveling via helicopter throughout his NBA career. For years, it was known that he would board his Sikorsky S-76 chopper from Newport Beach, CA to the Staples Center for home games with the Lakers.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards at Staples Center in LA on Sunday, January 26. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards at Staples Center in LA on Sunday, January 26. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

The tragic news comes one day after Kobe was passed by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. That same night, Kobe was active on social media on Saturday night when he congratulated LeBron on Twitter following the Lakers’ 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kobe is survived his wife Vanessa, whom he married in 2001, and three of their four daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianca, 3, and seven-month-old baby Capri.

Athletes and celebrities, along with sports leagues around the globe are mourning the late NBA icon in emotional tributes online. LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Shaq, and more have spoken out. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family during this difficult time.