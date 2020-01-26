Beyonce Shimmers In A Stunning Red Dress At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party

Beyonce stepped out looking amazing in a long figure-flattering silky red dress when she attended Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala on Jan. 25 and posed for epic photos.

Beyonce, 38, was a gorgeous sight to see when she showed up to Clive Davis‘ star-studded pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, CA on Jan. 25. The singer was truly dazzling in the eye-catching red silky gown she wore to the event and from the looks of a series of pics she posed for, she was having a great time. In the photos, Bey can be seen showing off various expressions as she wore her fashionable choice, which included a high slit, while getting into a black vehicle. From giving off serious looks to the camera to making funny faces, the “Halo” crooner never looked better. Check out Beyonce’s photos at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys bash HERE!

Beyonce’s appearance at Clive’s popular event comes after she also wowed at her husband Jay-Z‘s annual Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch earlier that day. The proud wife posed for cute photos with the 50-year-old rapper while wearing a powder blue blazer top style dress by Francesco Murano and the couple mingled with a plethora of celebrities, including Diddy, Meek Mill, Rihanna, T.I., and more.

Since Beyonce is known for dressing to impress at pre-Grammy parties and Grammy Awards ceremonies over the years, her latest stunning appearances aren’t top surprising. Who can forget the mother-of-three’s sparkly red gown she wore to the 2017 ceremony when she was pregnant with her now two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir? Or the incredible gold number she wore to the 2004 ceremony? The bright pink feather mini dress she wore during her performance with Prince that same year also helped to mark a memorable moment.

No matter where Beyonce shows up, she always seems to know how to make a lasting impression with her wardrobe. We can’t wait to see what else she comes up with in the future!