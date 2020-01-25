Princess Love Shares Precious Photo Of Her Son Epik & Fans React — ‘Beautiful Baby’

Princess Love posts a sweet pic of her baby Epik on Instagram before mysteriously setting her account to private!

What a beautiful baby boy! On Saturday, Jan. 25, Princess Love, 35, took to Instagram to share yet another adorable photo of her newborn son Epik Ray Norwood. In the pic, fans can see Princess wearing a floral white and pink pajama top cradling her baby, while he looks focused on something off-camera. Epik is the definition of cute with his sweet curls leaving a huge mess of hair on his head. The precious moment’s life online was short-lived though, since only an hour later Princess mysteriously deleted the post and then went private. We have so many questions!

This sweet and now missing post follows the public pledge her husband Ray J, 39, made to make sure his wife is treated to plenty of marital attention and affection once they settle in to being a new family of four. The couple announced the birth of their son Epik on Dec. 30, 2019. So for now, their focus is on parenting their newborn, as well as 20-month-old daughter Melody Norwood. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Ray, 39, at a belated birthday party hosted at his home on January 23 by the social network Tsu. For what he has in store for 2020, the “Wait A Minute” crooner told us, “The main thing I see is just being a good father. I just had another baby. I had a baby boy and my daughter is one and he’s right behind her. So being the best father is everything.”

“It’s a lot more diapers we’ve got to change and a lot more late nights,” he continued. “But hey, it’s all well worth it. I’m changing like a hundred diapers every two days. I change my daughter’s diapers, cause my son’s a newborn and my wife has this whole little routine. So I let her do that until he gets to a certain age, then I’m gonna start with him. But I’m assigned to my daughter right now.”

As for finding time for romance with Princess, Ray said, “I think I’m going to have to step it up in a few months. Now that my wife had the baby and it’s done and that process is over, we’ve got to focus on parenting. But then we’ve got to start turning it back to us again. And I’ve got to make sure she’s loved and she’s treated in that way. So I mean, I definitely got to step it up.” The couple is bouncing back from marriage trouble they had in November 2019 when she claimed he abandoned her and Melody in Las Vegas after an awards show.