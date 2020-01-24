‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Doesn’t Know Why Stassi & Katie Dislike Her — ‘It’s Not Fun’

Kristen Doute appears to be in a total state of confusion over why her former BFF’s Stassi Schroeder & Katie Maloney don’t like her anymore.

Things aren’t what they used to be. Vanderpump Rules fans have witnessed the fallout between Kristen Doute, 36, and Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Katie Maloney, 33, this season as their once cherished friendship appears to have completely disappeared, in particular between Kristen & Stassi. The bubbly brunette spoke up about her feelings regarding their strained situation during a recent interview with Kelly Dillon on her RADIO.COM podcast Kickin’ Back with Kelly where she flat out said that everything is “not fun” right now. “I’m really interested in why we are the way we are, because I really don’t know,” she revealed after saying that she watched VPR back in an attempt to figure out how things got to where they are between them.

Kristen remains hopeful about them being pals again, however, as she thinks that they could patch things up at some point. “I hope that we do, and I hope that it happens sooner than later because I feel like at some point there’s a possibility that I will get to a point where I just say, ‘Do I even want that anymore?’” The OG VPR star also said that she has yet to get an invitation to Stassi’s upcoming wedding to fiance Beau Clark, 39, as she’s still speculating over whether or not she’ll be there to witness them swapping vows. “I have not gotten a save the date in the mail,” she said. “I’m definitely not a bridesmaid…I heard she has nine.”

Don’t expect for the three of them to become amigas anytime soon, at least from Stassi’s POV. “Kristen is still not speaking with Katie and Stassi,” a source dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on January 9. “Stassi is very focused on herself right now and Beau period. She would like to get to a place with Kristen where they get along but right now that isn’t happening and she’s not trying to force it. Stassi was sad through most of filming and isn’t going to allow herself emotionally to be there again. It’s a happy time for her right now.”

The VPR costars did have a run-in during BravoCon in New York City in November 2019 amid their fallout. “We exchanged pleasantries,” Kristen told HollywoodLife with Stassi and Katie while there. “We were all there for the same reason and we all have a job to do, and we were all on the same team when it comes to the show, but that was it.”