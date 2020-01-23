‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron, 26, Hits On Jennifer Garner, 47, On Instagram: I’d Swipe Right

Tyler Cameron is shooting his shot with Jennifer Garner. The former ‘Bachelorette’ star said he’d swipe right on her Tinder account in a flirty Instagram message.

Tyler Cameron managed to date stunning model Gigi Hadid, 24, so he’s making a play for another famous name. The 26-year-old former Bachelorette hunk now has his sights set on Jennifer Garner, 47. The stunning actress shared an Instagram post on Jan. 22 showing the potential pics she’d use for all of her different social media profiles. She looked serious and businesslike in a dark blazer for her LinkedIn, and smiled in a casual plaid shirt for her Facebook profile. She wore a sultry, tight satin evening dress for Instagram profile and looked sexy for her Tinder, showing a pic while stand up paddle boarding in black bikini bottoms and a tight yellow surf top.

When one fan named jeansimon commented, “I would have switched the instagram and tinder pics…,” Jen joked back, “Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?” Enter Tyler making his play, as he commented directly to Jen, “@jennifer.garner I’m still swiping right.” Oh yes, he went there. And Jen’s fans were divided about a possible pairing with the handsome model.

User jannasintsa wrote, “@tylerjcameron3 babe, she’s waaayyy above your pay grade sweetie.” aidbackliz7 asked, “@tylerjcameron3 are you trying to hit up on her too? 🙄🤔.” Fan cnh added “@tylerjcameron3 ballsy,” for so openly trying to make a pass at Jen. But user anniegirl loved the possible pairing of Tyler and Jen, writing “@tylerjcameron3 wow don’t play with my heart like this 🙌🏼😍,” while kellyfinley.kjfw already shipped a name for them, writing “@tylerjcameron3 @jennifer.garner Tylifer Forever😻.”

Jennifer never responded to Tyler’s open come-on, but there was one comment that mattered more than all of the rest combined. Dolly Parton, 74, wrote that her profile photos were “Perfect 💗.” That caused Jen to change the caption of her post to, “Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ♥️.” Everyone bows down to the icon that is Dolly.