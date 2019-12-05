Tyler Cameron ‘Enjoying Single Life’ 2 Months After Gigi Hadid Split: He’s ‘Having Fun’

Tyler Cameron is single and ready to mingle. The ‘Bachelorette’ star split from Gigi Hadid in October and he’s currently “hanging out” with “several” women.

Tyler Cameron, 26, was the runner up on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. The model and former college football star then briefly dated Gigi Hadid, 24. Since they split in October he’s been linked to Stassie Karanikolaou, 22. But a source close to the reality alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that no one should expect him to settle down anytime soon.

“Tyler’s enjoying the single life right now,” says the source. “He’s having fun with dating in general, but he’s not looking for anything serious at all right now. If you ask him, he’d tell you he hasn’t dated anyone seriously since things ended with Hannah earlier this year.

“Even Gigi was never very serious for him. He was spending time with her and getting to know her better but he never felt like that was a serious relationship. He’s still figuring out what life after The Bachelorette really looks like. Although he loves hanging out with several beautiful women, he’s made it clear he’s not specifically dating anyone. He’s very focused on work and his career right now and isn’t having anyone get in the way of that right now. He’s very happy just having fun, but that doesn’t mean he’s against settling down in the future. It’s just nowhere near his focus right now. It’s all on work and enjoying this ride he has right now.”

The good news for Tyler’s fans. Part of the “work” he is focusing on includes his career as an underwear model. And that means plenty of hot content on his Instagram page. Case is in point — the sizzling shirtless pic he posted on Nov. 30. In the seemingly candid snap Tyler can be seen standing in the gym — minus his shirt — holding weights in both hands and showing of his perfect six pack in a black pair of shorts with Polo Ralph Lauren underwear peeking out. “Giving everyone buckets in my @poloralphlauren briefs,” Tyler captioned the photo, “Who’s up next?? #Poloessentials #ad.”