‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Winter Premiere: A Couple Gets Engaged & Maggie Receives Startling News

Following the rescue mission led by the ‘Station 19’ firefighters, the winter premiere of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ focused on Grey Sloan doctors fighting to save the lives of their colleagues.

The Jan. 23 winter premiere of Grey’s Anatomy served as “Part 2” of a highly-anticipated crossover event with the flagship show’s spinoff series, Station 19. The first part focused on the rescue mission, following the car crash at Joe’s Bar, and the second dealt with the aftermath, which included many of our favorite Grey Sloan interns fighting to stay alive. Casey and Taryn were the first ones to suffer from some serious consequences due to the wreck. But once back inside the hospital, Schmitt also needed some medical attention. Fortunately for everyone involved, though, nothing was too too serious, and they all lived to see another day.

And while the car accident wasn’t pretty, it did provide Bailey with a much-needed distraction, following her heartbreaking miscarriage. She still couldn’t believe that the baby she had growing inside her had died, and she couldn’t do anything about it. The first hour of Station 19 also revealed that she and Ben felt they were having a girl. So when Bailey later cried to Richard about the loss she was feeling, she referred to the baby as a “she”.

Sadly, Richard still doesn’t work at Grey Sloan, but Bailey gave him temporary privileged due to the help they needed to help those who had suffered injuries at Joe’s. Bailey also let Owen re-enter the hospital in a professional capacity, and while he was there, he realized how fragile life can be. And because of that, he decided this was probably the best time to propose to Teddy. He was scared, though, because he feared she’d say no all because he waited over a decade to even ask her. But guess what? She said yes!

What’s funny, though, is that Teddy eased up on wanting a proposal after having a heart-to-heart with Amelia, who told her that the reason Owen may not be proposing could be because he actually wanted to do things “right” this time around, instead of rushing into something. And she agreed. But then when Owen got down on one knee and presented his mother’s ring to her, she couldn’t say no. And everyone at the hospital — except for Tom — celebrated their engagement upon hearing the joyful news.

Heck, even Amelia was happy for them. She was so happy, in fact, that she stopped herself from telling Link that he might not be the father of her child. After all, if Link’s not her baby daddy, then that means Owen must be, and we all know what would have happened to Owen and Teddy’s happy moment if Amelia blurted that out. Instead, Amelia jumped on the good news bandwagon and told Link the baby’s a boy.

Finally, Maggie, who’s been holing out at home since quitting the hospital, found out that she’s being sued for the “wrongful death” of her cousin. As for Alex — his exit was explained in a pretty peculiar way, but we’ll let you read about that and Jo’s baby situation here.

Want more drama? New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 9pm on ABC.