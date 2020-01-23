Eminem Defends His New Album After Backlash Over Controversial Lyrics: ‘Listen Closely Next Time’

Eminem has some pretty dark and chilling lyrics on his new album ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ He’s explaining the LP ‘was not made for the squeamish.’

Eminem’s new album Music To Be Murdered By caught many fans by surprise with how dark and violent his rhymes are. He even referenced the deadly 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England in the song “Unaccomodating”, featuring Young M.A. He raps, “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.” Now Slim Shady has put out a message to fans that this album is meant to “shock the conscience.”

The 47-year-old took to Instagram and shared an open letter with blood dripping down it that read, “Gentle listener: In today’s wonderful world, murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain.”

“This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us,” he continued.

“So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant. These bars are only meant for the sharpest knives in the drawer. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Goodnight!” He signed off writing, “With deepest sympathy, Eminem.”

In addition to rapping about the bombing that killed 22 fans at Ari’s concert, his song “Darkness” comes from the perspective of the gunman that killed 58 people at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas in 2017. The album has faced backlash. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham released a statement to the BBC about the concert bombing lyric, saying, “This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected.”

“Cause, see, they call me a menace and if the shoe fits, I’ll wear it. But if it don’t, then y’all will swallow the truth, grin and bear it #Renegade #MusicToBeMurderedBy,” Eminem — real name Marshall Mathers — wrote as his caption. Many of his fans loved his letter. User dewart.mag wrote “Thank you for everything EMINEM. We all love you. You are so great. We know your good intention. The album was hale and strong!!!👍👍👍🔥🔥🔥you were as cool as always!!!!🐐🐐🐐👑👑👑👑🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while djoomusic added, “The legend the goat the god its EMINEM❤️.” Fan mrs_leguma called it, “The best deepest sympathy letter 🤝,” while user im.chris brought up the keen reminder that, “The fact that people have forgotten that he’s always been one to stir controversy.”