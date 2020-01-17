Eminem Jokes About Ariana Grande Concert Bombing On New Album & Fans Clap Back

Yikes! Eminem made light of the tragic bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in his new song, ‘Unaccomodating’, and now, fans are cringing. Did the controversial rapper finally go too far?

Eminem, 47, is facing major backlash on Twitter after making light of a horrific tragedy — the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert nearly three years ago — in one of his new songs from his surprise album, Music To Be Murdered By. The song, titled “Unaccomodating”, features Young M.A and within the lyrics, Eminem raps, “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting”. Even just typing that out made us cringe — so we can’t say we were too surprised to see that those bars about the incident, which took place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, U.K. on May 22, 2017, have earned the rapper some major criticism.

One fan immediately took to Twitter after listening to the song and wrote, “Eminem literally just made a joke about the manchester bombing at ariana grande’s concert… that is just so f**king sick, y’all better not give this man any attention. people literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them?” Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Nah Eminem I was rooting for u but then heard that Ariana line… that’s s**t ain’t funny”. And another said, “eminem stans are really trying to defend his joke about a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and gave ariana PTSD…literally bye”.

At this time, Ariana Grande has yet to react to Eminem’s new song, but it looks like her fans are doing that for her, and as evidenced by just a few of the tweets above, they’re not happy about it. Of course, Eminem’s known for being controversial, so we can almost guarantee that Ariana isn’t the only celebrity he took shots at while recording his new album.

In addition to the new album, which features artists like the late Juice WRLD, Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Black Thought, Young M.A, and Anderson .Paak, Eminem released a video for one of the songs, titled “Darkness”.