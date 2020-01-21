Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden’s Baby Girl’s Unique Middle Name Revealed — See Birth Certificate

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s daughter Raddix’s birth certificate reveals that she doesn’t just have a beautiful first name; she has two unique middle names, too!

It’s been 19 days since Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their beautiful baby girl. And now, her birth certificate has been revealed. The actress, 47, and the Good Charlotte frontman, 40’s daughter doesn’t just have a unique first name; she has two unique middle names, too. Welcome to the world, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden! Raddix is the first child for both Benji and Cameron, who said in their January 3 announcement that they would be sharing no more information about, or photos of their daughter. However, we now know from the birth certificate that she was born on December 30, 2019 at 1:58pm local time, at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. You can see Raddix’s full birth certificate below.

Raddix’s birth came just before Cameron and Benji’s fifth wedding anniversary. The happy couple are notoriously private, and didn’t share anything about the baby before her birth announcement, which Cameron posted to Instagram as a New Year’s card. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :).”

Cameron shared in an August 2019 interview with InStyle that marrying Benji “was the best thing that ever happened to me.” The Charlie’s Angels star gushed, “My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner… I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls**t. It’s really refreshing. I’m grateful for him.”

While we have a feeling that Cameron and Benji won’t share the details anytime soon, it’s interesting to note that Raddix’s middle name could be a nod to her mom’s best friend, Drew Barrymore! The Charlie’s Angels star’s memoir is called Wildflower!