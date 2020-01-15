‘The Goldbergs’ Preview: Beverly Is Determined To Give Murray A 50th Birthday Do-Over

It’s all hands on deck for a redo of Murray’s 50th birthday bash. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 15 episode of ‘The Goldbergs,’ Beverly wants fun ideas for Murray’s party.

Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has assembled her “dream team” to help her redo Murray’s 50th birthday bash. She brings together family and friends together to generate ideas for the surprise party in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode. However, not everyone is on board with her epic party plan. “Here’s an idea: we don’t throw dad a party because he clearly said he doesn’t want one,” Erica (Hayley Orrantia) tells her mom. Beverly refuses to listen to her daughter.

Pops (George Segal) backs up Erica and says that Murray (Jeff Garlin) actually chose his shed over cake. Beverly has a reason for that. “It’s only because he’s truly never had a birthday,” Beverly says. “Now once Murray understands the joy of celebrating his special day, that shed won’t seem like such a fun option.”

Erica quips that Beverly just wants a redo of Murray’s last 50th birthday. After this, Beverly moves right along to the pitches. When she asks everyone for a list of things that Murray likes, everyone can only seem to think of cheese. As for dislikes, the list is endless — people, dancing, the Dallas Cowboys, loud music, and more. When things continue to not go her way, Beverly tells everyone to “get the f**k out of my house” but then come back in three hours.

The synopsis for the Jan. 15 episode of The Goldbergs reads: “Beverly discovers Murray is actually a year younger than they knew so she plans a do-over at celebrating his 50th birthday, while Coach Mellor attempts to prepare non-athletic Adam for tryouts for pickleball.” The Goldbergs season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.