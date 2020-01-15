Exclusive Video
Hollywood Life

‘The Goldbergs’ Preview: Beverly Is Determined To Give Murray A 50th Birthday Do-Over

THE GOLDBERGS - "Vacation" - Before Erica and Barry go off to college, Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. But like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases "we need to talk" and won't tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure on the seventh season premiere of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Harbaugh)MICKEY MOUSE, SEAN GIAMBRONE, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, JEFF GARLIN, HAYLEY ORRANTIA, SAM LERNER, TROY GENTILE, MINNIE MOUSE
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN, TROY GENTILE
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) TROY GENTILE, SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

It’s all hands on deck for a redo of Murray’s 50th birthday bash. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 15 episode of ‘The Goldbergs,’ Beverly wants fun ideas for Murray’s party.

Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has assembled her “dream team” to help her redo Murray’s 50th birthday bash. She brings together family and friends together to generate ideas for the surprise party in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode. However, not everyone is on board with her epic party plan. “Here’s an idea: we don’t throw dad a party because he clearly said he doesn’t want one,” Erica (Hayley Orrantia) tells her mom. Beverly refuses to listen to her daughter.

Pops (George Segal) backs up Erica and says that Murray (Jeff Garlin) actually chose his shed over cake. Beverly has a reason for that. “It’s only because he’s truly never had a birthday,” Beverly says. “Now once Murray understands the joy of celebrating his special day, that shed won’t seem like such a fun option.”

Erica quips that Beverly just wants a redo of Murray’s last 50th birthday. After this, Beverly moves right along to the pitches. When she asks everyone for a list of things that Murray likes, everyone can only seem to think of cheese. As for dislikes, the list is endless — people, dancing, the Dallas Cowboys, loud music, and more. When things continue to not go her way, Beverly tells everyone to “get the f**k out of my house” but then come back in three hours.

The synopsis for the Jan. 15 episode of The Goldbergs reads: “Beverly discovers Murray is actually a year younger than they knew so she plans a do-over at celebrating his 50th birthday, while Coach Mellor attempts to prepare non-athletic Adam for tryouts for pickleball.” The Goldbergs season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.