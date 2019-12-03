Beverly is trying to get her cookbook made but her wild recipes aren’t exactly cookbook-ready. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 4 episode of ‘The Goldbergs,’ Beverly gets a handful of rejection letters.

Beverly Goldberg gets pretty unique when it comes to cooking and she’s not ashamed of it. From her famous lasagna burger bomb to her triple meat ziti surprise, Beverly’s recipes aren’t exactly healthy. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 4 episode of The Goldbergs, she makes Murray a salad just the way he likes it — “a deli tray of cold cuts and cheeses, zero veggies, served in a bowl of buttermilk ranch.” That sounds tasty… in the most unhealthy way.

Murray raves, “You see, salads don’t have to be boring!” Adam says, “That is by definition not a salad. Words have meaning!” Adam is right. Despite Beverly’s creativity, no publishers want her cookbook. Beverly is shocked to hear that publishers have called her cookbook a “dietary Vietnam,” “pure poison,” and a “culinary kick to the crotch.”

Even though her cookbook isn’t getting off the ground, Beverly still loves to cook for her family. And her family loves her crazy recipes, too! She makes her signature upside-down chocolate peanut butter cheesecake for Adam, Pops, and Murray. Adam notes that Dave Kim’s family always goes for a walk after dinner. “If you can walk afterward, you’re doing it wrong,” Murray quips.

The synopsis for the Dec. 4 episode reads: “Beverly is approached by a publishing company for her cookbook, but they don’t like how she writes, so Adam must rewrite her work. Meanwhile, Barry and Erica cannot stop fighting as roommates and they make themselves crazy. Geoff tries to moderate the situation and they come up with a housing plan that changes everything.” The Goldbergs season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.