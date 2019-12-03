Exclusive Video
Hollywood Life

‘The Goldbergs’ Preview: Beverly’s Cookbook Is Rejected & Called ‘Pure Poison’ — Watch

THE GOLDBERGS - "Vacation" - Before Erica and Barry go off to college, Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. But like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases "we need to talk" and won't tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure on the seventh season premiere of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Harbaugh)MICKEY MOUSE, SEAN GIAMBRONE, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, JEFF GARLIN, HAYLEY ORRANTIA, SAM LERNER, TROY GENTILE, MINNIE MOUSE
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN, TROY GENTILE
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) TROY GENTILE, SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN
THE GOLDBERGS - "WrestleMania" - Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her, on the next episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Rick Rowell) SEAN GIAMBRONE, HULK HOGAN View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Beverly is trying to get her cookbook made but her wild recipes aren’t exactly cookbook-ready. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 4 episode of ‘The Goldbergs,’ Beverly gets a handful of rejection letters.

Beverly Goldberg gets pretty unique when it comes to cooking and she’s not ashamed of it. From her famous lasagna burger bomb to her triple meat ziti surprise, Beverly’s recipes aren’t exactly healthy. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 4 episode of The Goldbergs, she makes Murray a salad just the way he likes it — “a deli tray of cold cuts and cheeses, zero veggies, served in a bowl of buttermilk ranch.” That sounds tasty… in the most unhealthy way.

Murray raves, “You see, salads don’t have to be boring!” Adam says, “That is by definition not a salad. Words have meaning!” Adam is right. Despite Beverly’s creativity, no publishers want her cookbook. Beverly is shocked to hear that publishers have called her cookbook a “dietary Vietnam,” “pure poison,” and a “culinary kick to the crotch.”

Even though her cookbook isn’t getting off the ground, Beverly still loves to cook for her family. And her family loves her crazy recipes, too! She makes her signature upside-down chocolate peanut butter cheesecake for Adam, Pops, and Murray. Adam notes that Dave Kim’s family always goes for a walk after dinner. “If you can walk afterward, you’re doing it wrong,” Murray quips.

The synopsis for the Dec. 4 episode reads: “Beverly is approached by a publishing company for her cookbook, but they don’t like how she writes, so Adam must rewrite her work. Meanwhile, Barry and Erica cannot stop fighting as roommates and they make themselves crazy. Geoff tries to moderate the situation and they come up with a housing plan that changes everything.” The Goldbergs season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.