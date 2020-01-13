‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Princess Nadine Returns & Flirts With Devon

Princess Nadine shows up at the hospital with a head injury and crosses paths with Devon again in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 14 episode of ‘The Resident.’

Devon gets a very special visitor during the Jan. 14 episode of The Resident. Princess Nadine winds up back in the ER after hitting her head on an overhead shelf. New intern Ezra begins asking Nadine a series of questions and she admits that she didn’t lose consciousness. Ezra wonders why a small injury brought her all the way to the ER.

Devon tells Nadine that it was smart of her to come in considering her medical history. Even though it looks like she’s totally fine, Princess Nadine wants to be admitted overnight just to be safe. She did have a cerebral bypass after all. Devon decides that Ezra should just continue his exam and Nadine needs to just stick around the ER for observation.

“Great, then I can spend the day observing you,” Nadine flirtatiously says. Devon is caught a little off guard but he does crack a smile. He looks to Ezra who is wondering what’s going on. “Okay, but there might not be anything interesting to observe,” Devon tells Nadine. Nadine is certainly going to get a show. She notices a blue man walking in the ER.

The synopsis for the Jan. 14 episode reads: “While working at their non-profit clinic three hours outside of Atlanta, Nic and Mina treat a patient with a failing heart VAD, forcing them to find a new battery in time to save her life. Conrad gets a call from a previous patent in crisis after being sued by Red Rock for medical expenses he can’t afford. Meanwhile, Devon’s VIP patient, Nadine, returns to the ER and Cain tries to get close to Bell’s business partner from the supplement company.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.