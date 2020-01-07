Devon is not the little guy anymore. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘The Resident,’ Devon gets his own interns and they are quite the pair.

Devon is ready for the next step in his medical journey and that means getting his own interns. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Resident’s winter premiere, Devon meets Ezra and Eileen. At first, he mistakes Eileen for Ezra’s mom and the awkwardness sets in very quickly. Ezra also makes sure to note that he has a severe nut and dairy allergy and if he comes into contact with them he will “drop dead.”

Devon has a big speech prepared for his interns. “Today will set you on the course for the rest of your lives,” he says to them. He wants to know why they became doctors. He’s expecting emotional stories or a life-changing event. Eileen was a math teacher and just wanted to try something new.

Their first patient is a man with a cough. He wants to get it checked out before he leaves to go to Cambodia. He’s a member of the Atlanta Symphony. Turns out, Ezra is a former violinist and they hit it off right away. Suddenly, Devon is pulled to another patient and takes Ezra with him. He leaves Eileen to do a full physical exam on the patient.

The synopsis for the Jan. 7 episode reads: “After being terminated from Chastain, Conrad has difficulty figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure. In his first move as the new Chief of Surgery, Cain puts the doctors on a commission-based pay system, which causes Devon’s new intern to agree to a procedure before weighing the risks. Meanwhile, Mina struggles with taking care of Adaku’s baby and Bell’s supplement company get its big break.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.