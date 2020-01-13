Chris Harrison Reveals Peter & Hannah’s Tearful ‘Bachelor’ Talk Wasn’t ‘Supposed To Happen’

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s emotional conversation caught everyone off guard. Chris Harrison admitted to HL that the tearful talk wasn’t ‘supposed to happen’ and he ‘didn’t see it coming.’

Hannah Brown, 25, and Peter Weber’s game-changing talk during the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor was full of tears and jaw-dropping confessions. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, 48, one day after the season 24 premiere and he revealed he was surprised to see Peter and Hannah open up so much. “We didn’t intend for that to happen and we didn’t see it coming,” Chris told HollywoodLife on the ABC Winter TCA red carpet on Jan. 8. “The conversation you’re watching was not supposed to happen. We thought she would be fun, stir things up with the other girls, and then that’s it. It was an anecdote. And then obviously those unresolved issues reared its head and there is more to this than we thought.”

During their emotional conversation, Hannah apologized to Peter, 28, for their breakup and admitted she was “confused” when she eliminated him. Hannah admitted that she questions sending him home “all the time.” After many, many tears, Peter asked Hannah to come be a part of his season. The episode ended with Hannah’s answer still to be revealed. HollywoodLife asked Chris whether or not he was worried about Peter after seeing what went down with Hannah.

“He got in this with the best of intentions that he was well past Hannah,” Chris continued. “I don’t know if you’ve ever had a situation like that, but I can empathize. You have those relationships where all of a sudden you see that person again and you’re like, ‘Damm*t, I’m not over you.’ And that’s what he’s dealing with.”

The host teased that season 24 is a “roller coaster ride unlike any we’ve had before” and the ending will “rock your world.” Chris has been the host of The Bachelor since the series premiered in 2002. There is one former Bachelor who Peter reminds Chris of and that’s Ben Higgins, 30. Like Ben, Chris told HollywoodLife that Peter is a “genuinely good man that I really respect and love and just you wish well for. He’s just a good guy.” The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.