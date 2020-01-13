Kim Kardashian Shares Cute New Video Of Chicago Feeding True & Shopping At Target

It turns out even the youngest Kardashians love a good Target run. Kim Kardashian shared videos of her daughter Chicago feeding niece True Thompson a bite of her lunch after getting rides in a cart.

They’re not just cousins but shopping besties! A trip to Target was as much fun as a visit to a carnival for Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West, almost two, and her 20-month-old cousin True Thompson. The 39-year-old mother of four showed off several videos of her youngest daughter and Khloe Kardashian’s little girl having the time of their lives, playing in a cart and then afterwards having a delicious lunch. Chi even fed True a bite of food, to which she shared her excitement over how delicious she found it.

“Swipe for major cuteness 🎯,” Kim captioned the series of videos she posted to Instagram on Jan. 13. The first showed the girls lying down in one of Target’s big red shopping carts as someone is heard counting, “one, two, three.” Then the cart was spun around in circles like a tilt-a-whirl at a carnival. At one point True made some slight moaning noises that she might be getting dizzy, but when the cart came to a stop, Chicago excitedly yelled “again!”

In a second video the girls have switched sides in the cart and with another countdown, it was off to the races. Whoever was pushing the cart ran quickly through the housewares section aisles saying, “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go.” Both girls rocked side by side during their ride and Chicago once again loved it, yelling “again” when the cart finally came to a stop.

As if their cart rides weren’t cute enough, afterwards the girls grabbed lunch during their adorable playdate and the two little ones really came to life over their meal. Chi shared a forkful of food, personally feeding True a bite of her lunch. True looked over at her, raised her arms in the air, and made excited motions with her hands. Chi was thrilled that her cousin loved the tasting, nodding in agreement that they were eating something yummy.

The two cuties were dressed down for their Target run. True wore a cozy salmon-colored sweater and black leggings, while Chi donned a dark green, two-piece top and matching track pants. Both girls wore their hair up. Chi’s hair was styled into Bantu knots while True rocked two top knots. It’s always so sweet to see these two young besties and their bonding time together.