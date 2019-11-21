See Pic
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Shares The Cutest Pic Ever Of ‘Besties’ True Thompson, 1, & Chicago West, 1

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson
BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian hides her famous face as she exits a local eatery with her kids and a bodyguard after lunch. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Aston Disick BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: KNNG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Reality star, Kourtney Kardashian, is all smiles after grabbing lunch with friends and family at Alfred's Coffee in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 58 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Khloe shared the most adorable moment of cousins True and Chicago as they hugged each other by a pool!

True Thompson, 1, and Chicago West, 1, are cousin #GOALS! True’s mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, posted the cutest pic ever of Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago embracing her at sunset by an outdoor pool. Khloe appropriately captioned the snap — which has over two million likes — “➳ ♡ Besties ➳ ♡.” as the pair posed candidly. The girls were totally styling for the casual snap, as 19-month-old True rocked a long sleeve black t-shirt that said “Mini Givenchy” while 22-month-old Chicago sported a beige waffle knit sweater that had dad Kanye West‘s style written all over it!

Khloe’s followers, including some of her close friends, immediately began flooding her comments and we were right there with them! “😍😍” Paris Hilton — who grew up with the KarJenner’s — appropriately captioned. The Real host Adrienne Bailon, who dated Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009 — wrote “So beautiful!” while friend and Relatively Nat & Liv star Natalie Halcro added “Look at them.” Kris Jenner‘s BFF Faye Resnick — who’s a grandmother herself — also jumped in with four heart emojis!

True has become quite the star alongside her fabulous mama lately, and it appears she may even get her very own show! “[Kris Jenner] and I are having a meeting with producers that we’re in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I’m developing,” Khloe revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, explaining that the series would be about her life with baby True. The producer featured in the segment suggested the episodes would showcase the pair’s home life and adventures out-and-about — like their recent trip to the Calabasas Farmer’s Market — in short five to seven minute episodes.

View this post on Instagram

➳ ♡ Besties ➳ ♡

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The photo also comes amidst True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 28, making a serious effort to get back together with Khloe. The couple called things quits after Tristan was caught cheating multiple times — including with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods — but Tristan doesn’t appear to be giving up: he recently sent Khloe a super romantic balloon display that read “Pink Diamond” for her new KKW fragrance launch with Kim, and also revealed he was “so proud” of Khloe for her wins at the E! People’s Choice Awards.