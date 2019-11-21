Khloe Kardashian Shares The Cutest Pic Ever Of ‘Besties’ True Thompson, 1, & Chicago West, 1

Khloe shared the most adorable moment of cousins True and Chicago as they hugged each other by a pool!

True Thompson, 1, and Chicago West, 1, are cousin #GOALS! True’s mom Khloe Kardashian, 35, posted the cutest pic ever of Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago embracing her at sunset by an outdoor pool. Khloe appropriately captioned the snap — which has over two million likes — “➳ ♡ Besties ➳ ♡.” as the pair posed candidly. The girls were totally styling for the casual snap, as 19-month-old True rocked a long sleeve black t-shirt that said “Mini Givenchy” while 22-month-old Chicago sported a beige waffle knit sweater that had dad Kanye West‘s style written all over it!

Khloe’s followers, including some of her close friends, immediately began flooding her comments and we were right there with them! “😍😍” Paris Hilton — who grew up with the KarJenner’s — appropriately captioned. The Real host Adrienne Bailon, who dated Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009 — wrote “So beautiful!” while friend and Relatively Nat & Liv star Natalie Halcro added “Look at them.” Kris Jenner‘s BFF Faye Resnick — who’s a grandmother herself — also jumped in with four heart emojis!

True has become quite the star alongside her fabulous mama lately, and it appears she may even get her very own show! “[Kris Jenner] and I are having a meeting with producers that we’re in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I’m developing,” Khloe revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, explaining that the series would be about her life with baby True. The producer featured in the segment suggested the episodes would showcase the pair’s home life and adventures out-and-about — like their recent trip to the Calabasas Farmer’s Market — in short five to seven minute episodes.

The photo also comes amidst True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 28, making a serious effort to get back together with Khloe. The couple called things quits after Tristan was caught cheating multiple times — including with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods — but Tristan doesn’t appear to be giving up: he recently sent Khloe a super romantic balloon display that read “Pink Diamond” for her new KKW fragrance launch with Kim, and also revealed he was “so proud” of Khloe for her wins at the E! People’s Choice Awards.