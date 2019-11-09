Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Whether They’ll Reconcile After He Sends Her Romantic Balloons

Khloe and Tristan have been continuing to co-parent 1-year-old daughter True, but haven’t been involved romantically since the Jordyn Woods scandal

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is certainly being wooed by ex Tristan Thompson, 28 — but she’s not changing her mind about the current state of their relationship. “Khloe does not have an interest in being romantically involved with Tristan again no matter what he does,” an insider close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows he may try to win her back, but she is telling those close to her and has been for awhile that she has no plans to even entertain a reconciliation.”

Tristan pulled out all the stops to help Khloe celebrate the launch of her new KKW Fragrance, sending her massive balloons that spelled out the words “Pink Diamond” — which is the name of her specific scent. The bold gesture comes after Tristan has actively been leaving flirty comments on his ex’s Instagram, but the only thing on Khloe’s mind is being a good mom to their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson. “She wants to keep the peace for True’s sake and that’s why she is doing her best to support Tristan and show everyone they are co-parenting and care about one another all for baby True,” the insider continues. “But she could never forget what Tristan did to her, no matter what kind of things he does or buys her. She can’t trust him like that.”

Khloe and Tristan have a notoriously rocky past: the Cleveland Cavalier was caught cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant, and then inappropriately kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods in February. The scandal was the last straw for Khloe, and while she’s not interested in a romantic relationship, the pair have made strides when it comes to co-parenting. “They are in a much better place than where they were previously and want to continue on that trend and she has no problem letting people know that they’re in a good spot for the baby’s sake. She’ll always care and love him as the father of her child, but that’s it,” the source added.

The KUWTK star had no qualms shouting out Tristan in a sweet Instagram post about the balloons, writing “today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” she wrote on Instagram, also adding that she’s “really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”