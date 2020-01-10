Lamar is nowhere to be found when Andrea and the kids show up to meet him at the airport in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Life After Lockup.’

“Lamar is coming to visit for the first time in 2 months,” Andrea says in our EXCLUSIVE video of the Jan. 10 episode of Life After Lockup. “I just want to be cordial and kind so that Lamar can enjoy his time with the kids.” Andrea has told her friends that Priscilla is Lamar’s child, but she hasn’t told her kids yet. “We need to have a conversation to tell the kids the truth,” Andrea admits.

Andrea gathers Priscilla and her other two kids to go to the airport to meet Lamar. Andrea reveals that she’s nervous about seeing Lamar again. The last time they saw each other, they got into a big fight. She wants Lamar to “come to his senses” about living apart. “It’s not a way to raise a family,” she adds.

Andrea and the kids show up at the airport. They wait for Lamar but he never shows up. Andrea calls and Lamar doesn’t pick up. She vows to not talk to him again if he bailed on them. Her older children get a bit annoyed at their mom. “I thought he would want to see his daughter for the first time in 2 months but did he even get on this flight?” Andrea wonders in the final moments of the preview. Lamar better have a good explanation for this.

The synopsis for the Jan. 10 episode of the Love After Lockup spinoff reads: “Michael faces Megan’s dad. Shane explodes when he catches Lacey in a lie. Tony’s betrayal ignites a firestorm of rage. Sarah uncovers dirt on Michael and makes a shocking threat. Lamar’s family reunion takes a turn. Marcelino’s crushing discovery.” Life After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.