Andrea reveals jaw-dropping news to her friends that leaves some ‘betrayed’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 2 premiere of ‘Life After Lockup.’

“When I married Lamar, I did feel like he was my soulmate and I still feel like he’s my soulmate. But there’s another reason that I keep our relationship going,” Andrea admits in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 3 premiere episode of Life After Lockup. “I’ve kept this a secret for a long time and I didn’t want anyone to know.” She’s ready to open up about her secret to her friends.

Andrea explains that she and Lamar had a prison relationship for 7 years. Her daughter, Priscilla, is 5 years old. But there’s something else going on here. Priscilla is Lamar’s child. Andrea’s friends are stunned by her confession. “My mind is blown,” Carrie says. “She never told us, so I feel betrayed a little bit.”

Andrea’s friends have a lot of questions for her. How did this happen? One friend throws out conjugal visits as a possibility. Andrea chimes in that you have to be married to have conjugal visits and they weren’t married. Her friends demand to know how this happened. For now, Andrea is keeping her lips sealed.

The synopsis for the Life After Lockup season 2 premiere reads: “Andrea’s shocking secret stuns her friends. Michael surprises Megan and gets grilled on his infidelity. Lacey receives startling texts from John. Angela erupts when she makes a surprising discovery and confronts Tony. Brittany reveals big news.” This season, 7 fan-favorite Love After Lockup couples face parole restrictions and temptations. From marriage to divorce, babies to homes, the stakes have never been higher in the fight to stay free and stay together. Life After Lockup will air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv followed by Extreme Love season 2 at 10 p.m.