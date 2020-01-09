Ayesha Curry Goes Makeup-Free & Giggles With Son Canon, 1, In Sweet New Photos

Ayesha Curry was positively glowing with her makeup-free face, as she admired her sweet little boy, Canon’s, driving skills on a toy Mercedes-Benz truck!

There’s no denying that Ayesha Curry is one proud mom! The celebrity cook, 30, looked particularly thrilled on Jan. 8 in a number of pictures she posted to her Instagram account featuring her adorable one-year-old son, Canon, on a toy Mercedes-Benz truck! Ayesha, who shares her son and two daughters with NBA player Stephen Curry, 31, looked on as her sweet little boy made a funny face at the camera — his mouth open wide. The mother-of-three, wearing a khaki-colored jumpsuit, couldn’t help but giggle as her tiny tot kept up his antics! Of course, this was only the first of three snaps Ayesha shared to the social media platform.

The next two pics in the carousel post were just as adorable. The second snap featured Ayesha bending down to her son’s level to give him a kiss. Canon, wearing a camouflage jacket and light brown hat looked ever so lovingly at his mom while he cooed away! The final snap offered a more candid image of Canon on his toy truck. The toddler looked behind himself to shield his face from the camera, showing off his corduroy pants and brown boots in the process. “My baby boyyyy 😍,” Ayesha lovingly captioned the three snaps. The series of photos were absolutely adorable, but this isn’t anything new from Ayesha, who loves to share images from her life with her over six million followers.

Mere days ago, on Dec. 28, Ayesha shared a snap of her two daughters, Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, twinning in white shirts with rainbows on them. But it wasn’t just Riley and Ryan who were captured in the photo. Joining the two girls just a few days after their dad was named NBA player of the decade was none other than Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem. The trio looked so excited to get to baking — or whatever activity they were diving right into! Riley and Ryan could hardly contain their excitement, while Amirah beamed while posing with the two girls. What a fun moment!

Clearly, Ayesha just can’t get enough of her kids, or documenting their candid, fun, and tender moments for fans. And her followers absolutely love it! With 2020 in full swing, we truly cannot wait to see more snaps like these from Ayesha, as her children grow up right before our eyes.