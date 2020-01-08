iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 Nominees: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish & More – Full List
Music lovers everywhere, rejoice! The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards just rolled out their nominees. From Camila Cabello to Taylor Swift, check out which stars got nominated.
Awards season is officially underway — and it wouldn’t be complete without the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The show, now in its seventh year, announced the 2020 nominations on Jan. 8, highlighting the past year of music while celebrating the stars that made it phenomenal. The list of nominees contained some familiar faces (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), some newcomers that were expected to pick up a nom or two (Billie Eilish, Lizzo) and a few surprises.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and iHeartRadio app. It also celebrates the fans — by giving listeners the chance to decide the winners in a handful of categories. Last year, the fans voted for awards like Best Fan Army – which was won by the BTS A.R.M.Y., to no surprise – as well as Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star, and Cutest Musician’s Pet. To vote in this year’s eligible categories, head over to iHeartRadio.com to vote. Fans can also vote via Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags.
Last year’s iHeartRadio Awards saw Halsey perform atop an upturned car. Chris Martin and Kasey Musgraves dueted while she sat on a rainbow. Alicia Keys reminded us why she’s a living legend, and host T-Pain revealed how he once headbutted Taylor Swift when they first met. Speaking of the “Lover” singer, Taylor thanked her fans for helping her win Tour Of The Year. “I honestly owe everything, everything in my life to you,” she said. “You guys are the reason this tour, and the only reason why this tour, wasn’t a massive failure and ended up being the highest-selling tour in US history.”
Check out the full list below.
Song of the Year:
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lizzo, “”Truth Hurts”
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Best Collaboration:
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid, “Eastside”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Best New Pop Artist:
Ava Max
FLETCHER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lana Del Rey, “Doin’ Time”
Cage The Elephant, “Ready To Let Go”
twenty one pilots, “The Hype”
SHAED, “Trampoline”
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Billie Eilish
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Dirty Honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED
The Glorious Sons
Rock Song of the Year:
Five Finger Death Punch, “Blue On Black”
Badflower, “Ghost”
The Black Keys, “Lo/Hi”
Shinedown, “Monsters”
The Glorious Sons, “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)”
Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Country Song of the Year:
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Maren Morris, “GIRL”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Justin Moore, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home”
Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Runaway June
Dance Song of the Year:
Loud Luxury featuring brando, “Body”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee, “Close To Me”
Marshmello featuring Chvrches, “Here With Me”
Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”
NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku, “So Close”
Dance Artist of the Year:
Diplo
Kygo
Loud Luxury
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
Meek Mill featuring Drake, “Going Bad”
Drake featuring Rick Ross, “Money In The Grave”
Cardi B, “Money”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
DaBaby, “Suge”
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
City Girls
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R&B Song of the Year:
Beyoncé, “Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)”
Summer Walker & Drake, “Girls Need Love (Remix)”
Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”
Ella Mai, “Shot Clock”
Khalid, “Talk”
R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer Walker
The Bonfyre
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:
Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko, “Calma”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Bad Bunny featuring Drake, “MIA”
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, “QUE PRETENDES”
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist:
Camilo
Guaynaa
Lunay
Rosalía
Sech
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Calibre 50, “¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión”
Banda Los Sebastianes, “A Través Del Vaso”
La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas, “Con Todo Incluido” –
El Fantasma, “Encantadora”
Christian Nodal, “Nada Nuevo”
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes
El Fantasma
Fuerza Regida
Kanales
Lenin Ramírez
Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Finneas
Louis Bell
Max Martin
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley
Finneas
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Savan Kotecha
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid, “Beautiful People”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Selena Gomez, “Lose You To Love Me”
Halsey, “Nightmare”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
Miley Cyrus covers Led Zepplin’s “Black Dog”
Lana Del Rey covers Ariana Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”
Taylor Swift covers Phil Collins’ “Can’t Stop Loving You
5SOS covers Sam Smith & Normani’s “Dancing With A Stranger”
Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” –
Meghan Trainor covers The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You”
Keith Urban covers Taylor Swift’s “Lover”
Camila Cabello covers Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”
Halsey covers Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker”
Vampire Weekend covers Post Malone’s “Sunflower”
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
Agnation – Agnez Mo
Arianators – Ariana Grande
Beliebers – Justin Bieber
BTSArmy – BTS
Camilizers – Camila Cabello
Harries – Harry Styles
Limelights – Why Don’t We
Louies – Louis Tomlinson
MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
Niallers – Niall Horan
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Boy With Luv” – BTS featuring Halsey
“Con Altura” – Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow
“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
“ME!” – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Asher Angel
Cody Orlove
Danielle Cohn
DeStorm Power
King Bach
Montana Tucker
Niki and Gabi
Piper Rockelle
Scotty Sire
Stephanie Poetri
The Moy Boys
Zoe Laverne
Best Remix: *Socially Voted Category
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow
“Good As Hell” – Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande
“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston
“Lover” – Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“The Bones” – Maren Morris featuring Hozier
“Thotiana” – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG
“Trampoline” – SHAED featuring Zayn
“Without Me” – Halsey featuring Juice WRLD
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Adam Degross (Post Malone)
Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Blair Caldwell (Normani)
Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)
Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)
Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)
Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)
Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)
Favorite Music Video Choreography: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
“7 rings” (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson
“How Do You Sleep?” (Sam Smith) – Parris Goebel
“Kill This Love” (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin
“ME!” (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) – Tyce Diorio
“Motivation” (Normani) – Sean Bankhead
“Señorita” (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) – Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens
Will this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards be a big night for Taylor? Or Lizzo? Or Billie? The show takes place on March 29, 2020, from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fans will be able to tune into FOX to watch the event LIVE. Since the show boasts amazing live performances, surprising duets, and amazing collaborations, fans can also tune to listen to it on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live-streaming radio service.