iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 Nominees: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish & More – Full List

Music lovers everywhere, rejoice! The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards just rolled out their nominees. From Camila Cabello to Taylor Swift, check out which stars got nominated.

Awards season is officially underway — and it wouldn’t be complete without the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The show, now in its seventh year, announced the 2020 nominations on Jan. 8, highlighting the past year of music while celebrating the stars that made it phenomenal. The list of nominees contained some familiar faces (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), some newcomers that were expected to pick up a nom or two (Billie Eilish, Lizzo) and a few surprises.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and iHeartRadio app. It also celebrates the fans — by giving listeners the chance to decide the winners in a handful of categories. Last year, the fans voted for awards like Best Fan Army – which was won by the BTS A.R.M.Y., to no surprise – as well as Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star, and Cutest Musician’s Pet. To vote in this year’s eligible categories, head over to iHeartRadio.com to vote. Fans can also vote via Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags.

Last year’s iHeartRadio Awards saw Halsey perform atop an upturned car. Chris Martin and Kasey Musgraves dueted while she sat on a rainbow. Alicia Keys reminded us why she’s a living legend, and host T-Pain revealed how he once headbutted Taylor Swift when they first met. Speaking of the “Lover” singer, Taylor thanked her fans for helping her win Tour Of The Year. “I honestly owe everything, everything in my life to you,” she said. “You guys are the reason this tour, and the only reason why this tour, wasn’t a massive failure and ended up being the highest-selling tour in US history.”

Check out the full list below.

Song of the Year:

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lizzo, “”Truth Hurts”

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Best Collaboration:

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid, “Eastside”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Best New Pop Artist:

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lana Del Rey, “Doin’ Time”

Cage The Elephant, “Ready To Let Go”

twenty one pilots, “The Hype”

SHAED, “Trampoline”

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Rock Song of the Year:

Five Finger Death Punch, “Blue On Black”

Badflower, “Ghost”

The Black Keys, “Lo/Hi”

Shinedown, “Monsters”

The Glorious Sons, “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)”

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Country Song of the Year:

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Maren Morris, “GIRL”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Justin Moore, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Dance Song of the Year:

Loud Luxury featuring brando, “Body”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee, “Close To Me”

Marshmello featuring Chvrches, “Here With Me”

Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”

NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku, “So Close”

Dance Artist of the Year:

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

Meek Mill featuring Drake, “Going Bad”

Drake featuring Rick Ross, “Money In The Grave”

Cardi B, “Money”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

DaBaby, “Suge”

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B Song of the Year:

Beyoncé, “Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)”

Summer Walker & Drake, “Girls Need Love (Remix)”

Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”

Ella Mai, “Shot Clock”

Khalid, “Talk”

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko, “Calma”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

Bad Bunny featuring Drake, “MIA”

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, “QUE PRETENDES”

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist:

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalía

Sech

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Calibre 50, “¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión”

Banda Los Sebastianes, “A Través Del Vaso”

La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas, “Con Todo Incluido” –

El Fantasma, “Encantadora”

Christian Nodal, “Nada Nuevo”

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid, “Beautiful People”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Selena Gomez, “Lose You To Love Me”

Halsey, “Nightmare”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

Miley Cyrus covers Led Zepplin’s “Black Dog”

Lana Del Rey covers Ariana Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”

Taylor Swift covers Phil Collins’ “Can’t Stop Loving You

5SOS covers Sam Smith & Normani’s “Dancing With A Stranger”

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” –

Meghan Trainor covers The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You”

Keith Urban covers Taylor Swift’s “Lover”

Camila Cabello covers Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”

Halsey covers Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker”

Vampire Weekend covers Post Malone’s “Sunflower”

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

Agnation – Agnez Mo

Arianators – Ariana Grande

Beliebers – Justin Bieber

BTSArmy – BTS

Camilizers – Camila Cabello

Harries – Harry Styles

Limelights – Why Don’t We

Louies – Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

Niallers – Niall Horan

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Boy With Luv” – BTS featuring Halsey

“Con Altura” – Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow

“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

“ME!” – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Asher Angel

Cody Orlove

Danielle Cohn

DeStorm Power

King Bach

Montana Tucker

Niki and Gabi

Piper Rockelle

Scotty Sire

Stephanie Poetri

The Moy Boys

Zoe Laverne

Best Remix: *Socially Voted Category

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow

“Good As Hell” – Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston

“Lover” – Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“The Bones” – Maren Morris featuring Hozier

“Thotiana” – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

“Trampoline” – SHAED featuring Zayn

“Without Me” – Halsey featuring Juice WRLD

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Adam Degross (Post Malone)

Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Blair Caldwell (Normani)

Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)

Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)

Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)

Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)

Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)

Favorite Music Video Choreography: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

“7 rings” (Ariana Grande) – Scott and Brian Nicholson

“How Do You Sleep?” (Sam Smith) – Parris Goebel

“Kill This Love” (BLACKPINK) – Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin

“ME!” (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) – Tyce Diorio

“Motivation” (Normani) – Sean Bankhead

“Señorita” (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) – Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens

Will this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards be a big night for Taylor? Or Lizzo? Or Billie? The show takes place on March 29, 2020, from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fans will be able to tune into FOX to watch the event LIVE. Since the show boasts amazing live performances, surprising duets, and amazing collaborations, fans can also tune to listen to it on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live-streaming radio service.