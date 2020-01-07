North West just joined TikTok, and is already a superstar. She danced her heart out in her first video with her cutie ‘boyfriend,’ Caiden Mills.

North West, 6, is the latest member of the family to acheive social media domination. Kylie Jenner has Snapchat. Kim Kardashian has Instagram. Khloe Kardashian’s got Twitter. And now, North is on her way to becoming the queen of TikTok. Kim and Kanye West‘s eldest daughter made her TikTok debut on January 7 with help from one of her little friends, Caiden Mills, and it seems like the duo are destined for greatness. In the cute clip, North and Caiden bust a move and lip sync along to a remix of “Oh Nanana” by Brazilian artist Bonde R300. Caiden, 7, who started taking North on “dates” last year, picks her up at one point and swings her around. It’s all very impressive! You can watch the video below.

The tiny influencers look totally cool in their clip, too. Is it bad that we envy a six-year-old’s style?North is wearing a cute leather jacket and matching pants, with her hair gathered up in straight pigtails. Caiden, whose dad is rapper Consequence, has made it known on social media that he’s totally enamored with North. These are just kiddos, of course, so it’s all adorable puppy love. But unlike our schoolyard crushes, Caiden has gifted North with Tiffany jewelry and taken her on dates to Exploratorium. And we can’t get a call back. “Caiden” made things “official” with North on Instagram in February 2019, when he wrote, “”Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon 😘😘😘,” and on a separate post, which showed him with his arm around North, “Boo’d Up.”

North’s been a little too busy for boys lately, though. She has a new baby brother, Psalm West, to tend to! Kim recently posted a sweet pic of North feeding Psalm his bottle, writing that, “My baby Northie is so helpful.”

Plus, North’s got a side gig being a fashion icon. At just six, she already rocked a $10,000 white Birkin bag for a night out at the opera. This was just a few months after she carried around her mom’s $35,000 Dior purse in Japan!