Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Pic Of Daughter North, 6, Bottle Feeding Brother Psalm, 7 Mos

Nothing cuter than a sweet sibling throwback! Kim Kardashian shares a precious Insta pic of her eldest daughter North taking care of baby Psalm!

Awww what cuties! On Dec. 28, Kim Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture of her eldest daughter North, 6, bottle feeding baby Psalm, 7 mos. In the post, North looks calm, cozy, and confident in her brown velvet hoodie and it’s clear that she knows what she’s doing. She’s had plenty of practice being a big sister, first stepping into the role when little brother Saint, 4, was born and then followed by the arrival of Chicago, 1, and now Psalm. Also, can we talk for a second about the diamond choker necklace that North is wearing? Only six and already a rising fashion star.

Kim captioned the sweet moment, “Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big,” followed by a crying face emoji. Fans of the reality TV star chimed in to express how precious this memory was, with many leaving heart emojis and collectively saying, “awww.” One commented, “Precious! & North’s choker is FIRE, followed by, of course, a fire emoji. Another follower left a heartfelt messaged about how lucky Kim and husband Kanye West, 42, are to have such a good little helper. She said, “My mom always says first daughters are so helpful. I’m a first daughter like North, helped raised all four of my siblings. North is a blessing to you & Kanye.”

And of course, at around Christmas time, little helpers are on Santa’s nice list– or in this case Kanye and Kim’s. On Christmas Eve, Kim shared videos to her Instagram story that showed off the priceless gift they gave to their daughter. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper won the late Michael Jackson‘s jacket in an auction and gifted it to North, who is a big fan of the King of Pop. In the video, the black jacket, which includes a multitude of diamonds, silver chains, and a red armband, can be seen laying on a table while Kim films herself opening it up and showing off photos on the inside that include Michael wearing it while posing with Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor.

“For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackson’s jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor,” Kim says in the video. “And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this. So we won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas and we had it like tacked up so she can wear it and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can like untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life and she is so grateful and so excited.”

We hope to see North wear that jacket with pride as she keeps on being the best big sister any sibling could ask for!