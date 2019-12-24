Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Surprise North, 6, With Michael Jackson’s Jacket For Christmas

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram on Dec. 24 to share some videos that showed the incredible Michael Jackson jacket she and Kanye West gifted North for Christmas and explained the story behind it.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, gave their six-year-old daughter North West an AMAZING gift for Christmas and Kim shared videos to her Instagram story that showed it off. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper won the late Michael Jackson‘s jacket in an auction and gifted it to their first born, who is a big fan of King of Pop, so she can have it for life. In the videos, the black jacket, which includes a red arm band, can be seen laying on a table as Kim films herself opening it up and showing off photos on the inside that show Michael wearing it while posing with Elizabeth Taylor.

“For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackson’s jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor,” Kim says in the video. “And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this. So we won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas and we had it like tacked up so she can wear it and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can like untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life and she is so grateful and so excited.”

North’s impressive gift comes after Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, 64, surprised Kylie Jenner‘s one-year-old daughter Stormi with another huge Christmas gift: a lifelike two-story playhouse. The playhouse was full of old playset pieces that were Kylie’s when she was a baby and the adorable little girl expressed so much excitement as she walked around in it in a video Kylie shared to her YouTube channel on Dec. 23.

We hope to see North wearing her epic MJ jacket in the future! What a great start to the holidays!