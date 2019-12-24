Watch
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Surprise North, 6, With Michael Jackson’s Jacket For Christmas

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Love Hewitt gets in the holiday spirit, purchasing some candy cane balloons in Santa Monica ahead of Christmas. The '9-1-1' star makes a phone call as she steps out from the ballon store looking for her ride while holding onto her four large balloons. *Shot on December 18, 2019* Pictured: Jennifer Love Hewitt BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GJC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire Queen Elizabeth II Christmas broadcast, London, UK - 25 Dec 2019
DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE - "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" airs Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check listings, on ABC and on the ABC app. Disney's annual Christmas celebration airs Christmas morning on ABC hosted by artist Matthew Morrison, singer-songwriter and TV host Emma Bunton, and TV host Jesse Palmer. Joining as co-hosts are ABC's "black-ish" star Marsai Martin with Hollywood Records Artist and Disney's "The Lion King" star JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in the live-action film. Presented from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California, the show features the Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances. (ABC/Steven Diaz) ALLY BROOKE
DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE - "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" airs Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check listings, on ABC and on the ABC app. Disney's annual Christmas celebration airs Christmas morning on ABC hosted by artist Matthew Morrison, singer-songwriter and TV host Emma Bunton, and TV host Jesse Palmer. Joining as co-hosts are ABC's "black-ish" star Marsai Martin with Hollywood Records Artist and Disney's "The Lion King" star JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in the live-action film. Presented from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California, the show features the Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances. (ABC/Image Group LA) MATT CORNETT, LARRY SAPERSTEIN, SOFIA WYLIE, JOSHUA BASSETT, OLIVIA RODRIGO, JULIA LESTER, FRANKIE A. RODRIGUEZ, DARA RENEÉ View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram on Dec. 24 to share some videos that showed the incredible Michael Jackson jacket she and Kanye West gifted North for Christmas and explained the story behind it.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, gave their six-year-old daughter North West an AMAZING gift for Christmas and Kim shared videos to her Instagram story that showed it off. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper won the late Michael Jackson‘s jacket in an auction and gifted it to their first born, who is a big fan of King of Pop, so she can have it for life. In the videos, the black jacket, which includes a red arm band, can be seen laying on a table as Kim films herself opening it up and showing off photos on the inside that show Michael wearing it while posing with Elizabeth Taylor.

“For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackson’s jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor,” Kim says in the video. “And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this. So we won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas and we had it like tacked up so she can wear it and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can like untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life and she is so grateful and so excited.”

North’s impressive gift comes after Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, 64, surprised Kylie Jenner‘s one-year-old daughter Stormi with another huge Christmas gift: a lifelike two-story playhouse. The playhouse was full of old playset pieces that were Kylie’s when she was a baby and the adorable little girl expressed so much excitement as she walked around in it in a video Kylie shared to her YouTube channel on Dec. 23.

We hope to see North wearing her epic MJ jacket in the future! What a great start to the holidays!