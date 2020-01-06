Safiya Nygaard: Youtube Star, 27, Reveals She Secretly Married Longtime Boyfriend In Epic Ceremony 

Safiya Nygaard has been a married woman since November, and the internet just learned the good news on January 5! The YouTuber posted a 30-minute ‘grande finale’ vlog of her secret wedding with Tyler Williams and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Safiya Nygaard is married! The Youtube star, 27, secretly said “I do” to her longtime boyfriend, Tyler Williams in November, the couple announced in a new YouTube video on Sunday. “We are married, wedded, ‘matrimonied,'” Safiya gushed in the 30-minute vlog, which showed every behind the scenes moment from their Narnia-inspired special day.

“Back in November, we got married,” she said, noting that they may have spilled the news in a previous Instagram post, where Tyler was pictured wearing his wedding ring. “We had so much fun at our wedding and it was such an incredible night that we wanted to share it with you guys.”

The couple got hitched at the lavish Carondelet House wedding venue in Los Angeles, with the help of their wedding planner, Marni from So Smitten Special Events. Tyler’s sister officiated the ceremony, and his father was his best man.

Tyler wore a black velvet tuxedo by The Black Tux and Safiya stunned in a custom white beaded dress by Odylyne The Ceremony. The fragile gown, which featured a plunging neck, oversized sleeves and scallop pattern material, weighed a whopping 30 pounds of just beads. She shamelessly plugged her ColourPop lipstick collaboration when she showed off her glam. Safiya also wore a gold celestial headpiece atop her long curly extensions.

Safiya and Tyler exchanged vows in front of a cloudy sky backdrop with twinkling lights surrounding the ceiling and walls of the venue. A similar sky and moon photo booth was set up right outside of the ceremony space.

Guests sipped on expresso martinis at the stunning event, which the bride and groom both cried during numerous times. After the cocktail hour, guests went back into the ceremony space after it was flipped into their farm-style dinner reception. The tables were covered with grey table cloths, moon-shaped name cards, old library books and dark roses.

Safiya’s father, who used to be in a Beatles cover band in Denmark, played a song during the toasts for the newlyweds. After that, the bride and groom hurried out of the venue for a quick outfit change for the next portion of the night — a choreographed first wedding dance in all-black attired.

The couple’s first wedding dance was a recreation of the tango scene from Adams Family Values, which took them a few months to master. There were props and audience participation, as well as an epic spin at the end of the routine. Safiya and Tyler’s wedding cake was a multi-tier black cake that admittedly stained everyone’s teeth.

Safiya’s video was the fourth in a series of vlogs leading up to their nuptials. Congratulations to the happy couple!