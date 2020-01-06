Khloe Kardashian Looks Like A Different Person As Brunette Teen Bathing Kylie Jenner In 1998 Video

Before her glam makeover as an adult, Khloe Kardashian was a short-haired, brunette teen who was babysitting infant sister Kylie Jenner. She bathed baby Ky in the kitchen sink after a lunch feeding went awry.

Cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, 22, is used to the most luxurious bathtubs ever these days, but it wasn’t always that way. When she was just a baby in 1998, she got a bath in the family’s kitchen sink after teenage big sister and babysitter Khloe Kardashian, 35, didn’t pay close attention while feeding her lunch and little Kylie made a mess. In the adorable video Kendall Jenner, 24, posted to her Instagram on Jan. 6, the whole scene unfolds as Caitlyn Jenner, 70, — who was then Bruce Jenner — filmed the entire encounter. Kendall captioned the video, “❤️ you @khloekardashian @kyliejenner.”

Khloe looks unrecognizable from how glamorous, put-together and mostly blonde she appears today. She has messy, shoulder-length dark brunette locks which she partly pinned behind her head and her hair is slightly curly. She’s seen in a blue striped t-shirt and jeans as she attempts to bathe baby Kylie in the kitchen sink. “Kylie’s had her lunch. I wasn’t watching her very well and I gave her yogurt and it went everywhere so now she’s taking a bath with Kendall,” Khloe explains to Bruce.

“In the sink?” he asks with curiosity and Khloe fesses up, “In the sink cause I was too lazy to go bring her upstairs.” Kylie doesn’t seem to mind as she loved being in the water and suds, splashing around with her hands. Khloe gently rubs water on her head as Bruce can be heard asking, “Did you have fun Kylie? Yes it is fun!” as Kylie squeals in delight, laughing with her dad and sisters around her.

Kendall is trying to help, as she’s seated on a tall stool even with the kitchen sink with her little sister in it. Wearing just a pair of diapers and her hair in braids on the sides of her head, she’s washing her arms in the water as Bruce asks if she’s having fun, and she sweetly says “yes.” “Kendall how old are you?” Bruce asks and she not only does she correctly answer “two” but responds that her birthday is “November third” when asked.

The Kar-Jenners are loving the trip down memory lane. Kim Kardashian, 39, commented, “OMG this makes me smile so much!” while big sister Kourtney, 40, wrote, “What kind of accent does @khloekardashian have?” One thing’s for sure is fans absolutely went wild for the video, as it has racked up nearly 5.7 million likes in just seven hours after Kendall posted it.