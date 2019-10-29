Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection Announcement Pic

Khloe Kardashian’s gone back to brunette for a new KKW Fragrance ad, and she’s literally unrecognizable. Fans on Twitter are getting ‘early KUWTK’ vibes!

We’re seeing triple over at Kardashian HQ! Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian are a triple threat in a new ad announcing the arrival of the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection, and while each sister is equally gorgeous, fans couldn’t help but notice something about Khloe in particular. The Good American designer looks totally different than she currently does IRL! Khloe announced that she teamed up with her sisters for the brand’s newest collection, captioning a hot new pic, “Beyond excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x ME! Creating the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection with Kim and Kourtney was so inspiring. I wanted to create a fragrance that feels feminine, sexy and strong when I wear it.”

In the photo, all three sisters are wearing pastel bodysuits with long sleeves and turtlenecks that hug their famous curves tightly. Their makeup is identical — glossy, nude lip color, a subtle smoky eye with brown eyeshadow and lush lashes, and a strong brow. They’re rocking the same hair, as well, voluminous, long curls in similar chocolate hues. While Kim and Kourtney typically have their hair this color, Khloe has done the opposite lately, rocking long, bright blonde locks in a typically stick-straight style! She posted another pic, which you can see HERE, that makes the difference even more apparent. Khloe looks just as incredible in the ad as she does as a blonde, and her fans are legit obsessed (as they should be).

“So khloe you just gonna stunt on us with that brown hair?!?! You look amazing and beautiful! Love it,” a diehard fan wrote on Twitter in the replies. “Seriously love seeing @ khloekardashian with brown hair so beautiful but still love the blonde,” and “You look so stunning as a brunette! I think you’re stunning as a blonde, but wow its like the brunette compliments you so well,” tweeted others.

Beyond excited to announce the new @kkwfragrance Diamonds Collection by Kourtney x Kim x ME! Creating the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection with Kim and Kourtney was so inspiring. I wanted to create a fragrance that feels feminine, sexy and strong when I wear it. pic.twitter.com/JkRMYuZl43 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2019