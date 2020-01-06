Heidi Klum Loves Being Back As A Judge On ‘AGT: The Champions’: ‘It’s A Family Affair’

Heidi Klum revealed that she’s thrilled to be back with her AGT family prior to the exciting premiere of season two, sharing just how ‘honored’ she feels ‘to be back on ‘AGT.”

No one is more excited to be back at America’s Got Talent: The Champions than celebrity judge Heidi Klum! The supermodel, 46, and TV personality was so thrilled to return to the judges, crew, and contestants. “I love all these people,” she shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium where the show is filmed. “I love being back. It’s a family affair and I am very honored to be back on AGT.” Of course, it’s not just her coworkers whom Heidi was thrilled to reunite with.

Heidi, along with her fellow judges — Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, new judge Alesha Dixon, and host Terry Crews — will bear witness to the incredible talent audiences have seen over the years! “This show is so global and amazing and filled with so much talent,” she emphasized. “You can see them all on Youtube and watch the history they have made on this show and to have talent from all over the world,” Heidi continued. She also noted that the show really does “find the best people, and with Champions, it is the best of the best.”

And it really is! The second season of Champions will re-introduce audiences to familiar and not so familiar faces. Devoted watchers might recall funny man Dan Naturman, who was a finalist on America’s Got Talent in 2014. He will return to the series that made him famous, along with international talent Jack Vidger, the young singer who won Australia’s Got Talent as far back as 2011! At the conclusion of this season, one of the incredible acts will be dubbed the best of the best!

As for Heidi’s favorite act, she is staying mum on her favorite, but did offer a bit of a tease heading into tonight’s premiere. “I have pushed my Golden Buzzer on the most incredible person, my person should be a superstar,” she confessed, adding “to make someone a superstar — I love that about this show.” America’s Got Talent: Champions season two premieres tonight at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm C on NBC.