‘AGT’: Alesha Dixon & Heidi Klum Still At The Top Of NBC’s List To Replace Gabrielle Union Despite Sofia Vergara Report

‘America’s Got Talent’ is looking to fill two judges seats next season and it’s been rumored that Sofia Vergara is in the running. But, according to a show insider, it’s Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon who are leading the race.

After the recent controversial firings of Gabrielle Union, 47, and Julianne Hough, 31, America’s Got Talent has two seats open on the judging panel and the race is on to fill the spots in time for next season. Sofia Vergara, 47, met with show executives this week but a source close to production tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Heidi Klum, 46, and Alesha Dixon, 41, — who are both judges on the show’s spinoff series America’s Got Talent: Champions —  are the the “top” choices to takeover the empty seats.

“Simon and AGT are looking at all the options for the show when it returns next year,” explains the source. “When it comes to who will be on the judging panel it’s going to be a wait and see attitude until after the holidays and after the airing of AGT: Champions to see where the show stands in the ratings department and to see if any other changes are to be made. But as of right now Alesha and Heidi are on the top of the list to [fill the two seats on AGT]. Any other decisions will be made earlier next year after everything else falls into place.
 “NBC has talked to Sofia about many things to work on together including AGT but there is no one set in stone or signed yet. As for Alesha and Heidi, if their schedules warrant it would still be front runners to return and if they don’t they are always welcome back in the future. The net is out and NBC will be talking to many others after the holiday but Sofia has been in talks for working with NBC and AGT was thrown in the mix but she hasn’t signed anything yet, but the chance is absolutely there along with a handful of others they are reaching out to next year.”
As previously reported, former AGT judges Gabrielle and Julianne were not invited back for season 15 of the hit talent show, which will air in the summer of 2020. They were let go after just one season and their exits caused major controversy after  Gabrielle spoke out about an alleged toxic culture she experienced while working on the show. Multiple reports claimed Gabrielle was fired after she complained about racially insensitive situations and an overall “toxic” culture at AGT
NBC and the show’s production company Fremantle released a statement on December 2 that read: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”