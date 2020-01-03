‘RHOBH’s Eileen Davidson, 60, Sizzles In A Revealing All-Black Jumpsuit During Date Night With Husband Vincent

Former ‘RHOBH’ star Eileen Davidson rang in 2020 looking fierce! She donned a sexy tight black jumpsuit for a NYE night out with her husband Vincent and some pals.

At age 60, Eileen Davidson has the body of a woman half her age and she’s proud to show it off. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a New Years Eve dinner out in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2019 with husband Vincent Van Patten, 62, and some pals and after that they went bar hopping according to her Instagram. The Young and the Restless alum donned a tight black sleeveless jumpsuit to ring in 2020 and shared a number of photos of their fun-filled evening.

Eileen looked sensational wearing her wavy blonde locks down at shoulder length. That was all the better to show off her incredibly toned arms in the sleeveless ensemble. She showed off the top while indoors, but once the crew headed outside to move on to the next location, the stunning actress donned a long, cozy leopard print coat and flaunted her sexy legs in the tight jumpsuit.

Eileen was joined by pals Kim and Brad Gilbert along with Vincent, and in the photos they began their night at a beachy-themed bar, squeezing into a booth with drinks in front of them. Eileen then included several photos of her outdoors in the night air with Kim, showing off her tight jumpsuit in one of the pics. The final photo shows the foursome at dinner in a new venue with menus in front of them. The following day Eileen flaunted her killer swimsuit figure in a blue and white checkered one piece while she supported Vincent as he did the 2020 New Year’s Day Penguin Swim in the chilly Pacific waters off Venice Beach.

“Happy New Year! I’m so excited about the new year and the new decade! Love to all. Unity and gratitude! #barhoppingwiththegilberts,” Eileen captioned the series of photos. She appeared on seasons five though seven of RHOBH and pal/current cast member Lisa Rinna, 56, liked her New Year’s IG photos. While she made a guest appearance on season eight, Eileen sent viewers into a frenzy when she was spotted filming for the upcoming tenth season of RHOBH with Kim Richards, 55, Brandi Glanville, 47, and several others on November 10.