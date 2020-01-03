Beyonce Is A Very ‘Hands On’ Mom To Blue Ivy, 7: She’s ‘Very Involved’ At School Functions

It must be hard to be a global superstar and a down to Earth mom, but Beyoncé has manage to perfect the balance. She’s an active participant at daughter Blue Ivy’s school and never misses a function.

Beyoncé is one of the world’s biggest superstars, but no event is important enough for her to miss a school function for her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. She just entered second grade at a Los Angeles area private school in the fall of 2019 and Bey wants to make sure she never misses a moment of her daughter’s education process. “Beyoncé is a very hands on mom. She never misses a school meeting or function for Blue. She’s very involved and doesn’t rely heavily on nannies when it comes to all things school,” a source close to the 38-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She volunteers and helps out just like everyone else. Everyone treats her like every other mom and she always says yes to helping out at school or in the classroom. You can tell she does not want to be treated any differently just because she’s famous,” our insider continues.

“Blue is a very normal, smart, happy and outgoing and has a lot of friends. Beyoncé and (husband) JAY-Z are very friendly with other parents at the school, too. They really are just a normal family,” our source adds. Of course there are some perks for Blue having Beyoncé for a mom and Jay, 50, for a dad.

The little girl has already inherited her mom’s musical skills and was actually credited as a writer and vocalist on the song “Brown Skin Girl” from Beyonce’s contribution to the 2019 summer album The Lion King: The Gift. She appeared on the recording and showed off her killer singing chops. Blue has also showed off her rapping skills on a bonus track on Jay’s 4:44 album in 2017, doing a killer freestyle that her dad managed to capture on his phone and add to his LP.

Blue also accompanied her parents to a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, 2019 where she and her mom posed in a photo booth with Megan Thee Stallion. BIC looked so adorable and grown up, with her hair straightened and her face looking more and more like her stunning mom by the day. But Blue is on holiday break from school and soon she’ll be back to her second grade classroom just like her classmates whose parents aren’t two of the most famous people in the world…and a mom who will be there every step of the way.