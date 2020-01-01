New Year’s Day 2020: What Restaurants Are Actually Open On The Holiday

It’s the first day of 2020, and we get it — you don’t want to cook. And, that’s just fine! Take a look at what’s open and what’s close on January 1 as you continue to ring in the new year and set your goals!

It’s 2020! While you set your goals, tidy up your home and prepare for a new decade of fun, how will you possibly have time to cook a meal? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of what restaurants are open on New Year’s Day. Take a look below at your full guide to getting through January 1.

Before you decide to make healthy decisions for 2020, it’s important to know which tasty locations are open on January 1. Some of our favorites are serving delicious meals including, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, and The Cheesecake Factory. For the caffeine and beverage lovers, many Starbucks locations are happy to whip up something on New Year’s Day as well.

Since it’s a major holiday, government-run locations, such as public libraries, US post offices and the DMV are most likely closed. And, the same goes for delivery services such as FedEx and UPS. Banks are usually closed, however, ATMs are always available. Additionally, the US Postal Service will not deliver mail on New Year’s Day, Nonetheless, you can call your local establishments to determine work hours.

Now, let’s get to the good stuff! Target, Walmart and Whole Foods are all open on New Year’s Day. And, get this — malls and movie theaters are also open. Unfortunately, Trader Joe’s, Aldi and Costco are both closed on January 1.

Since we know you’re setting your goals for 2020, be sure to check if your local gym is open or has holiday hours! Once again, it’s always a good idea to give your local establishments a call to inquire about their holiday schedule. — Happy New Year!