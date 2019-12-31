Gabrielle Union, 47, Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning Vacation Selfie

Gabrielle Union is living her best life in Hawaii! The actress showed off her au naturale complexion in a new makeup free selfie on December 30 and she’s glowing!

Gabrielle Union is getting some much need R&R in Hawaii with her family. The actress, 47, donned a fresh face in a new makeup free selfie she shared to Instagram on Tuesday. “Before caffeine. Just me 🖤,” the mother of one captioned the vacation photo, which showed off her sun-kissed skin and natural freckles.

The L.A’s finest star, who sported long, beautiful braids, snapped the new pic while outside surrounded by palm trees. Gabrielle wore a white robe as she stepped out in a patch of green grass before she fueled up on coffee. Her fan gushed that she appeared rested, relaxed and in good spirits.

Celebrities joined in on the praise for Gabrielle’s natural beauty. Actress Jamie Chung wrote, “You before caffeine= goddess.” She followed up with, “Me before caffeine= the zombie from TWD that killed Lori.” — Clearly a joke, seeing as she’s stunning as well!

(Photo credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram)

Grammy-nominated singer, SZA even asked to see Gabrielle’s glow up in person! “Can u come heeeree like on ur way home on a big fancy jet er sumn 😩,” she asked, adding, “I need to witness this glow 😰.”

That same day, Gabrielle shared a snap of her glowing skin after getting her eyebrows touched up. She thanked celebrity brow expert, Damone Roberts for loving hospitality.

Gabrielle’s been out of office since before Christmas, enjoying her holiday with her family. The Bring It On and Dwyane Wade jetted off to Hawaii with daughter Kaavia James, 1, and the NBA legend’s 12-year-old son Zion on December 20. — D. Wade’s first family trip since he retired earlier this year.

The Wade getaway comes amid Gabrielle’s ongoing legal matters with NBC after she claimed she was fired from America’s Got Talent when she complained of a “toxic” work culture. However now, the actress is looking forward to setting her 2020 goals.

“Preparing to do my vision board for 2020 like… ,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself dancing in a bikini by the ocean on New Year’s Eve. “So excited to set my intentions and manifest my dreams. And remember ‘A word paints a 1000 pictures, so be careful what you say,’ she continued. “On this note, be kind to yourself and be mindful of what negative energy you put out in the world.”