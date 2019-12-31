Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown: How He Feels About Drake Dishing On Ending Their Feud In New interview

Shutterstock
Chris Brown Hot 97 Summer Jam at METLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA - 11 Jun 2017
American hip-hop / r&b / pop singer Chris Brown was pictured shirtless while on break from filming a music video with DJ Khaled, August Alsina, Fetty Wap, and other artists, models, and friends. His regained fit body can be seen as he shed the extra weight that he put on a while back. His hand was also resting inside the crotch area of his shorts. Pictured: Chris Brown Ref: SPL1115927 020915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown shirtless showing off more new chest Ink and wearing with just an open jacket seen leaving 'Argyle' Night Club in Hollywood, CAPictured: Chris BrownRef: SPL1079459 150715 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** South Africa, SOUTH AFRICA - Chris Brown performs live at Cavalli Club, Restaurant and Lounge and has a good time with girls while Rihanna is lonely in Barbados. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2012 BYLINE MUST READ: Ramey Photos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
, and

When speaking on why he squashed his beef with Chris Brown, Drake spilled ALL the tea. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned what Chris thinks about Drizzy’s disclosures, and why he feels ‘blessed’ to have Drake back in his life.

“You know, really at the end of the day when you kind of step away from it and break it down you start to feel silly ’cause it’s over girl stuff, you know?” said Drake, 33, when reveling why he ended his beef with Chris Brown, 30. That “girl stuff” was Rihanna, 31, as both men have tried to win her heart over the years. No one really expected these two men to be friends, especially after they reportedly got into a fight in 2012, but after ending their feud last year, the two dropped a song in July. As for Chris’s take on Drake dishing the dirt? He “really appreciates what Drake had to say in his interview and feels the same way about a lot of what he said,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chris is thankful he’s in such a better place with Drake and agrees that they let a woman come between them,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “but understands why it happened.” The insider says that Chris thinks that “their history has helped him and Drake become as close friends as they are now and isn’t sure they would have ended up collaborating together if it wasn’t for their past beef. They’ve come a long way, and it’s all love at this point.”

That “collaborating” led to the previously mentioned song, “No Guidance.” Though it was released this summer, the two had patched things up in October 2018. Drake also shared pictures of the two of them together to his Instagram in January, with the caption “2019 Cookup…Aubreezy.”

“For Chris to have Drake on his side is such a blessing,” a second insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris has changed a lot over the years for the better, and that is thanks to being a father. To be friends with Drake again —  to collaborate with him and bury the hatchet — is such an amazing thing for Chris because he wants to prove he is a better man. Making friends with past enemies should show that he is getting better. He looks forward to a great friendship with Drake moving forward. He feels it is best for everyone, and they can learn from each other and help each other out now that they are much more mature.”

Drake, in that interview with Rap Radar, admitted that he “had a moment of hesitation” before collaborating with Chris Brown. He “didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him, but I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue. I think she’s a good person with a good heart that would rather see us put that issue to bed than continue childish sh*t that can end up in a serious situation, so I decided to go ahead with it.”