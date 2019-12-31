Chris Brown: How He Feels About Drake Dishing On Ending Their Feud In New interview

When speaking on why he squashed his beef with Chris Brown, Drake spilled ALL the tea. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned what Chris thinks about Drizzy’s disclosures, and why he feels ‘blessed’ to have Drake back in his life.

“You know, really at the end of the day when you kind of step away from it and break it down you start to feel silly ’cause it’s over girl stuff, you know?” said Drake, 33, when reveling why he ended his beef with Chris Brown, 30. That “girl stuff” was Rihanna, 31, as both men have tried to win her heart over the years. No one really expected these two men to be friends, especially after they reportedly got into a fight in 2012, but after ending their feud last year, the two dropped a song in July. As for Chris’s take on Drake dishing the dirt? He “really appreciates what Drake had to say in his interview and feels the same way about a lot of what he said,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chris is thankful he’s in such a better place with Drake and agrees that they let a woman come between them,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “but understands why it happened.” The insider says that Chris thinks that “their history has helped him and Drake become as close friends as they are now and isn’t sure they would have ended up collaborating together if it wasn’t for their past beef. They’ve come a long way, and it’s all love at this point.”

That “collaborating” led to the previously mentioned song, “No Guidance.” Though it was released this summer, the two had patched things up in October 2018. Drake also shared pictures of the two of them together to his Instagram in January, with the caption “2019 Cookup…Aubreezy.”

“For Chris to have Drake on his side is such a blessing,” a second insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris has changed a lot over the years for the better, and that is thanks to being a father. To be friends with Drake again — to collaborate with him and bury the hatchet — is such an amazing thing for Chris because he wants to prove he is a better man. Making friends with past enemies should show that he is getting better. He looks forward to a great friendship with Drake moving forward. He feels it is best for everyone, and they can learn from each other and help each other out now that they are much more mature.”

Drake, in that interview with Rap Radar, admitted that he “had a moment of hesitation” before collaborating with Chris Brown. He “didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him, but I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue. I think she’s a good person with a good heart that would rather see us put that issue to bed than continue childish sh*t that can end up in a serious situation, so I decided to go ahead with it.”