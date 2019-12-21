Mark Consuelos Rushes to Son Joaquin’s Defense When 16-Year-Old Loses Head Gear At Wrestling Match

Mark Consuelos had to be physically restrained after an intense moment happened during his son Joaquin’s wrestling match.

Talk about being a protective dad! Mark Consuelos, 48, rushed to his 16-year-old son Joaquin‘s side after his opponent ripped off his head gear during a very heated wrestling match. This took place during a wrestling tournament in Long Island which was attended by both Mark and his longtime wife Kelly Ripa, 49. The match was going fine for a split second before the two guys got quite physical with one another. You could hear an audible, “What the f**k” in the background as the wrestlers got into it. The Riverdale star emerged on the mats shortly after Joaquin’s head gear was torn off and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Mark approached the other wrestler and tried to get in his face before someone physically restrained him and got him off the mat. “What are you crazy or what?” could be heard from another spectator as the situation was going down. “Hey be cool. It’s a f***ing high school wrestling match!” they continued.

TMZ reported that Kelly kept her cool while Mark had his intense moment. Joaquin and his opponent eventually showed some serious sportsmanship by shaking hands and resuming the match.

The day only got apparently worse for Mark as Joaquin’s opponent won the match. The former All My Children star was seen being vocally and visibly upset where he left the gym for a couple of hours to cool off before eventually returning for the all-day tournament.

Both Mark and Kelly have remained silent on social media over the incident. Kelly shared a bunch of Instagram Stories from her day on set with Ryan Seacrest, 44, where they wore ugly Christmas sweaters during the December 20 taping of their show and Mark shared a Story of him with Riverdale costar Camila Mendes, 25.