‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Calls Kenya Moore ‘Pure Evil’ For Ambushing Her Event: She’s Done ‘Nasty Things’

Marlo Hampton still hasn’t forgiven Kenya Moore for crashing her important party on ‘RHOA.’ That wasn’t the only complaint she had during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!

Marlo Hampton, 43, allowed Kenya Moore, 48, one compliment — “she’s good for TV” — but that’s were the niceties stopped in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The Bravo star revealed what she really thinks about the former Miss USA after we asked whose team she’s on amid the Kenya vs. Eva Marcille feud. It wasn’t hard for Marlo to pick a side. “I could never never be on Kenya’s side because see is pure evil,” Marlo told us, point-blank. “She has done and said so many nasty things to just about all of the girls in this circle that out weight anything that Eva has said or done.” Marlo could even recall a specific incident from this supposed track record of “nasty things.”

Marlo still hasn’t forgiven Kenya for showing up to her “place of business” during the launch party for her new wig collection, HER, as seen on the Dec. 8 episode of RHOA. She told us Kenya acted like “a total fool” and that it was “not cool” — did we mention Kenya crashed the party with a marching brand and her own hair products? “Where is the support for a fellow woman in business,” Marlo told HollywoodLife, before scoffing, “Just rude!”

Now, Marlo demands “50 feet” of distance between herself and Kenya. But Marlo is keeping this feud within the show. When asked if she reached out to Kenya after the Bravo star’s surprising split from husband Marc Daly in September, Marlo civilly said, “It’s always sad to see a family break up. Coming from a broken home myself, I just hope they can work something out for [Kenya and Marc’s] baby Brooklyn. Keep watching.”

Kenya has been stirring the pot ever since she made her grand return to the Bravo show for Season 12, after only appearing as a guest in Season 11. You can keep up with the drama by tuning into The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.