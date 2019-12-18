Joe Giudice Insists ‘It’s Time To Let Go’ After Teresa Spars With Him On Instagram After Split

Joe Giudice looks to be in the early stages of moving forward with his life after his split from longtime wife Teresa by posting a cryptic message seemingly aimed at her.

Joe Giudice, 47, has been using his Instagram to share his feelings about where life is for him currently after he, Teresa, 47, and their brood have gone through a very tumultuous couple of years together. The Real Housewives of New Jersey patriarch shared a side-by-side photo of him and his wife on December 17 with this simple caption: “It’s time to let go.” He later posted something on the inspirational side when he wrote, “Every next level of your life will demand a different you,” in front of a mountain background. The days leading up to the Christmas holiday weren’t all quotes and stuff as he also pumped some iron at the gym on December 18. All of these activities occurred after news broke about Joe and Teresa separating after the couple were together for 20 years.

They also managed to get in some lightweight sparring with one another on social media right before the devastating news was made public. He posted an Instagram video of him at an outdoor mall where the camera at one point pans to show an array of Fendi shopping bags. “It’s been a while since I baught [sic] my angels a Christmas gift,” he wrote in reference to his four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, all of whom he shares with Teresa. She responded by writing, “What about Mommy for helping… Your [sic] welcome Daddy,” in the comments section.

Fans of the reality couple began thinking that the two of them could be headed for splitsville when she said that they were growing apart during their dramatic sit down with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 50, on November 20. The cookbook author only made matters worse by saying, “Umm..maybe this summer,” after a caller asked her when she believe she’d see Joe again.

Joe & Teresa’s breakup may not be that shocking to all… especially to their closed loved ones. “Teresa and Joe have been living separate lives. This decision is not something that came overnight and they’ve both known this split was happening for a while,” a source for HollywoodLife revealed EXCLUSIVELY.

Meanwhile their four daughters are “doing as well as possible given it all,” according to our source. Milania shared a heartwarming Instagram post about her father next to a snap of the two of them in Italy earlier this month, writing “Always thinking about you see you soon.” His response? “Love you more you are all on my mind every second of the day.”