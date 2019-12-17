Joe Giudice Shops For Designer Christmas Gifts For His ‘Angels’ After Separating From Teresa

Joe Giudice’s heartbreaking split from Teresa didn’t stop him from splurging on Christmas gifts for their four daughters. On the same day he seemingly announced the big news, he showed off his luxurious gift haul.

Joe Giudice, 47, isn’t letting the reported end of his 20-year marriage with Teresa, 47, put a damper in his Christmas shopping. Just a few hours before news of their split surfaced on Dec. 17, Joe shared a much more lighthearted announcement: he scored the best gifts for his and Teresa’s daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10! Joe reported this right from the mall, where he whipped out his phone to record his presents: two generously-sized bags containing goodies from Fendi.

“This is Christmas time, and look where I came,” Joe said in his video, panning his camera across the twinkly store fronts. He then focused on his gifts, adding, “Girls, this is it baby. Look what I got you girls, Fendi. You’re gonna like it. Anyways, love you.” In the caption, Joe also made note of how he can spoil his kids now that he’s out of prison and custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): “It’s been a while since I baught [sic] my angels a Christmas gift 🎁.”

Joe will not have to mail these presents from Italy to New Jersey, either. Teresa revealed that all four of their daughters are “definitely” visiting their dad for Christmas during the Nov. 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “[Joe’s] really excited to see his girls at Christmas and give them a special holiday.”

Shortly after sharing his shopping haul, Joe caught fans by surprise with his next post: side-by-side photos of him and Teresa with the ambiguous caption, “It’s Time To Let Go.” Teresa has yet to speak out amid reports of their breakup, but the news isn’t exactly blindsiding, since both stars from The Real Housewives of New Jersey had been physically apart while Joe served prison time between March 2016-March 2019 after pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges.

After his prison release, Joe was transferred into custody of ICE, and he finally opted for freedom in October when he chose to wait out the remainder of his deportation case in Italy. While Joe has yet to win his case and is dealing with the end of a longtime marriage, the family man is still thriving. He now regularly posts photos of his family to Instagram, and has taken up MMA training abroad!