Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to reveal she’s ‘sleepy’ and share a video of herself wearing bright red lipstick as she makes a smooching face to the camera.

Kendall Jenner, 24, got her fans’ attention on Dec. 16 when she shared an eye-catching video to her Instagram that had her lips looking larger than normal. In the clip, the model can be seen wearing a long-sleeved white cropped top and black pants as she looks into the camera while showing off bright red lipstick. She stands up and fixes her long brown wavy hair before strutting her stuff and eventually blowing a kiss to the lens. “i’m sleepy,” she captioned the video.

Once she posted the gem, it didn’t take long for family, friends, and fans to leave comments on the clip and as expected, they were all praising the gorgeous gal. “The most beautiful girl in the world 💋,” her older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, wrote in response to the post. Other followers left heart-eyed emojis and called the reality star “beautiful” and “so pretty”.

When Kendall’s not making headlines for amazing videos, she’s getting attention for her personal life. She was seen attending a basketball game to watch her ex Ben Simmons, 23, play a game with his team the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 13. She was spotted hanging out with Ben’s friends and fans couldn’t help but snap pics and share them all over social media with hope that maybe her appearance means the former lovebirds, who broke up in May, are dating again. Although we’re not sure the status of Kendall and Ben’s relationship as of right now, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if they decided to rekindle their romance since the first time they were an item, things seemed pretty serious for a while!

Kendall may have been “sleepy” in her latest post but that didn’t stop her fans from taking notice of her memorable good looks. We look forward to seeing what else she shares in the future!