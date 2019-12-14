Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Spotted Out For The 1st Time Since Her Controversial Performance At Art Basel

She’s back in Magic City! Lourdes Leon was spotted stepping off a private jet in Miami with her mom and siblings only a week after her simulated ‘orgy’ performance at the Art Basel.

Lourdes Leon is enjoying some family time! The 23-year-old was seen returning to Miami, Florida with mom Madonna, 61, younger sisters Estere and Stella, 7, and dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 25. Madge’s eldest daughter — who goes by the nickname Lola — was casual in a black hoodie, loose fitting pants and an olive green puffer jacket as she stepped off a private jet in the Magic City. She paired the cozy look with a leather shoe and crossbody purse as she appeared to be carrying a Louis Vuitton travel bag in one hand and a black leather backpack in the other. While it’s unclear where the family was flying from, the brunette was all-smiles as she descended down the staircase!

The appearance marks Lourdes’ first since her shocking appearance at Desigual’s “Love Different” ‘orgy’ inspired show at the Miami Art Basel on Saturday, Dec. 7 (watch the NSFW performance here). In the performance, Lourdes could be seen kissing another female on-stage, then proceeding to undress her. The 30 or so scantily clad models appeared to simulate sexual acts as the show continued, with their private parts barely covered by barely-there nude underwear. The contemporary clothing line, which is based in Spain, later explained the performance was a “representation in which the catalan artist affects the most basic and universal act of love: the kiss.” The label also asked their 900,000 Instagram followers to “Please share in this message of love, multiculturalism and diversity.”

The always stylish Madonna didn’t disappoint for her journey, wearing a coat with gold embellishments and a chic black fedora as she kept her arm around one of her younger daughters. A Nike swoosh could be seen on her hoodie, as she finished the ensemble with Fall’s go-to lace-up combat boots.

The mom-of-six has has yet to publicly comment on Lourdes’ appearance, however, Madonna has been subject to similar controversies throughout her career: she released the shocking coffee table book Sex back in 1992, ended up having her video for “Justify My Love” banned for explicit content, and kissed Britney Spears on-stage at the MTV VMAs in 2003, just to name a few. “Why is it that people are willing to go and watch a movie about someone getting blown to bits for no reason at all, and nobody wants to see two girls kissing and two men snuggling?” Madonna later said of her banned music video. Lourdes herself seems to be moving in the same direction as her famous mom, walking in a barely-there seashell bra and rocking hairy, unshaven legs at Gypsy Sport Spring Summer 2019 show.