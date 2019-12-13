See Pics
True Thompson, 1, Is Ready For Christmas In Adorable Red Party Dress With Mama Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
True Thompson got festive with mom Khloe Kardashian on Instagram, showing off a pretty red dress that she loved so much, it made her dance with joy!

True Thompson is the reason for the season! Khloe Kardashian‘s adorable one-year-old daughter was all dressed up in the cutest red dress and ready to celebrate the holidays with her mama, Khloe shared on Instagram. In honor of True’s second Christmas, Khloe dressed her up in a red, tulle dress with an embroidered heart on the top, and matching baby Doc Martens. True was clearly feeling herself, because she was dancing in her mom’s arms while Khloe tried to take a mirror selfie. She captured her little girl spinning around in the princess-esque dress, too.

Khloe’s all about the holidays, so naturally her daughter would be dressed to the nines for the holidays. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently in a battle with her younger sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, to have the best Christmas decorations of the family. Khloe went all out with a giant, pink and white Christmas tree decked out with glowing ornaments and bulbs, while Kim took a more minimalistic approach, going with all-white decorations. Kendall’s were traditional and festive — trees and wreaths everywhere.

Khloe famous friends and family’s were obsessed with True’s latest cute pics in her pretty dress. “Cuties 😍😍😍”, Kim Zolciak commented. “Sooo cute …my daughter do that same smile 😩😂😂,” Cardi B wrote, comparing True and Kulture. And Yris Palmer commented, “Cuties 😍😍❤️.”

♥️ Holiday season 2019 ♥️

True tried her hand at decorating for Christmas this year, too. And honestly, she might have her mom and aunts beat. She got her own, little pink Christmas tree. Khloe shared pics from the unveiling, and True’s loving it. She even gave it a kiss!