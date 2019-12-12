Khloe Kardashian Tries Upstaging Kim & Kendall’s Christmas Decorations With Her Own ‘Stunning’ Tree

Khloe Kardashian added a dash of blush pink to her gorgeous Christmas tree, and we think she just took the prize for best KarJenner decor!

Khloe Kardashian just posted a photo of her Christmas tree, and we are loving her unique approach! The 35-year-old went with a non-traditional blush pink palette — right in line with her recent Pink Diamond perfume with KKW Fragrances — and the decor fit her fun and feisty personality perfectly. The green tree was adorned by gorgeous pink feathers for a little Vegas show girl inspiration, while white, blush and dark pink ball ornaments were dispersed all around. The brightly lit tree glowed shades of white and pink with the added lights, and Khloe looked like a total pro photographer as she got a scenic pink sunset pictured perfectly in the background! Pretty white icicle ornaments rounded out the decor, adding a touch of winter to her California theme.

“🎄 @jeffleatham 🎄” Khloe simply captioned the photo, referencing family friend and famed florist Jeff Leatham, who is also the artistic director of Paris’ Four Seasons George V Hotel. Jeff and Khloe appeared to collaborate on the gorgeous tree, and if his name looks familiar, Kardashian-Jenner fans have most certainly seen his work before: he was the mastermind behind the iconic flower wall at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s Florence wedding in 2014, inspiring a years-long social media trend. The Jeff Leatham: Visionary Floral Art and Design author also did the lavish florals for Khloe Kardashian‘s baby shower at Hotel Bel-Air in March 2018 that reportedly included over 20,000 carnations! Talk about luxe. Kris Jenner even officiated Jeff’s short-lived marriage to American Horror Story actor Colton Haynes back in 2018!

Khloe took a wildly different approach to her Christmas decor than her sister Kim Kardashian, 39, who seemingly caused a bit of controversy with her minimalist approach. Repurposing the white decor pieces from her Christmas Eve party last year, Kim placed the white cutouts — that resemble snowballs and trees — in her hallways, and opted for an all-white Christmas tree to match. Some fans felt her modern approach wasn’t festive enough, even comparing the white pieces to items like marshmallows and tampons — yikes! Kim reportedly isn’t going to change her decor — which she previously described as “whimsical” — a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kendall Jenner, 24, took a more traditional approach than her two older sisters as she unveiled her tree via Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Walking around her $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, Kendall showed off her gorgeous Spanish-style courtyard lined with lights and decorative garlands. Walking through her glass doors, she revealed her brightly lit tree in a video captioned “christmas at kenny’s :).” Kendall kept her tree fairly classic with bright white lights, but added a touch of mom Kris’ signature style with large black ornaments.

“Stunning!” Kim commented on Khloe’s pink tree, while Kourtney Kardashian was seemingly loving “That pink sunrise 💞.” Jeff also added a few words about his epic creation, posting “You are Christmas Love Babes 🎄🌸💗 – Always such an honor to collaborate with you – she’s a beauty – love you 💗🎄.”