Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Decorations Get Dragged On Twitter: They Look Like ‘Marshmallows’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Dec. 5 to share photos of her home’s Christmas decorations and Twitter couldn’t help but compare them to other white things like tampons and marshmallows.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was excited to show of her Christmas decorations in a series of Instagram posts on Dec. 5 but it turns out some of her Twitter followers weren’t too enthusiastic about them. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star set up a bunch of tall white figures of all different shapes and sizes up in her home for the holidays and it didn’t take long for the critics to compare them to all kinds of odd objects, including tampons and marshmallows!

“Someone please tell Kim Kardashian that these are not Christmas trees these are giant tampons…,” one Twitter user wrote while responding to pics of the decorations. “They look like marshmallows,” another wrote while a third follower admitted he “didn’t think the house could get any uglier.” Others called them “ridiculous” and one wrote, “all the money in the world and THAT’S what she calls Christmas decorations?!?!?!!!!”

Kim’s all-white theme for the holidays also included a Christmas tree with white lights but people were so caught up in the white figure set up that the tree seemed to go unnoticed! Despite the criticism, Kim and her hubby Kanye West are known for showing off elaborate winter wonderland-like decorations every year and for having a star-studded Christmas Eve party. Who can forget last year’s? It brought out many famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Dave Chapelle, Tyler, the Creator, John Legend, and many more. We can’t wait to see who will be at her big bash this year!

Someone please tell Kim Kardashian that these are not Christmas trees these are giant tampons… pic.twitter.com/G5ngCDo58Z — Sidra (@ByeGuys19) December 6, 2019

all the money in the world and THAT'S what she calls Christmas decorations?!?!?!!!! 🤮 pic.twitter.com/FOFvauH2AD — MPer (@MPer17) December 6, 2019

Although Kim’s Christmas decorations didn’t get quite the response I’m sure she was hoping for, it’s still nice to see her in a such a festive mood! We can’t wait to see what else she has in store!