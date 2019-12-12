Jordyn Woods Begs People To ‘Move On’ After She’s Accused Of Shading Khloe With Cryptic Message

Social media is buzzing with fans accusing Jordyn Woods of posting subliminal messages about Khloe Kardashian on Instagram, and now, Jordyn has issued a response to let everyone know she’s ‘exhausted’ from all of the speculation.

Jordyn Woods is SO DONE with people talking about her falling out with Khloe Kardashian. Jordyn has been posting quite a number of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story recently, including one that read, “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you.” Fans are convinced that this, along with other posts, is Jordyn’s way of throwing shade at Khloe. However, she wants to make it clear that her messages are not about anyone specific, so she posted a video to her Story on Dec. 11 to set the record straight.

“I can’t even eat an apple in peace,” Jordyn says. “Let me tell you something — I don’t do subliminals. I do general statements. If I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all. If y’all are tired of this, I’m exhausted. Let’s move on. It’s all love. It’s all good.” Of course, Khloe is also known for posting cryptic messages on Instagram, and has said multiple times in the past that hers aren’t meant to be directed at anyone specific, either. However, fans think that she’s been sharing a number of quotes directed at Jordyn recently, too.

In one recent post, Khloe shared a quote that read, “Liars are always ready to take oaths.” Interestingly, this post came just hours after a video was released of Jordyn taking a lie detector test, during which she answered questions about what happened between her and Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year. Of course, the Jordyn/Tristan scandal is what led to Jordyn’s falling out with Khloe and the rest of the KarJenners in the first place, so the timing of Khloe’s message got a lot of people talking.

Khloe has said multiple times that she forgives both Tristan and Jordyn for what happened, while Jordyn made it clear in her new video that she has nothing but love for Khloe. While Jordyn will likely never be as close with the Kardashian family as she once was, it looks like everyone involved in this situation has truly moved on.