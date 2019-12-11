Halsey Honors Juice Wrld With Emotional Performance Of ‘Without Me’ Remix After His Death: Watch

Remembering a friend — Halsey paid emotional tribute to departed rapper, Juice Wrld, with an emotional rendition of their hit remix, ‘Without Me,’ at the Pandora Live concert two days after his death.

Halsey, 25, gave a moving tribute to her departed friend, Juice Wrld, with a performance of their ‘Without Me’ remix at the Pandora Live music event on Dec. 10. During her set at the concert in Brooklyn, the ‘Graveyard’ singer paused to remember her late colleague, who died at the age of 21. “The remix of this song is the better version of this song,” Halsey shared with the crowd of her collaboration with Juice Wrld, which was released in January. “And I think everybody knows that deep down inside. But I really want to play it tonight for him.” It was an emotional choice, but Halsey didn’t stop there in her address to the audience.

The American Music Award winner went on to implore her fans to remember what is important in life. “So, while we have every single one of us together in one place, I just wanted to take a moment to remind you guys that life is short. We should appreciate every single moment that we have together.” Prior to starting the song, Halsey made a special request to her fans, asking, “Promise me to sing along loud?” The crowd loudly screamed in affirmation and the tribute to Juice Wrld went on.

Halsey’s performance comes only two days after the rapper, born Jarad A. Higgins, passed away at Chicago’s Midway airport after suffering an apparent seizure on Dec. 8. However, an update from The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that “additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death.” Those additional studies include, “cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology. The cause and manner of death are pending at this time.”

Since Juice Wrld’s passing, tributes have poured in for the young rapper, with Halsey’s being just the latest. The singer’s moving rendition of their collaboration was the perfect way to end her performance at the Pandora Live concert and fans clearly loved it. We know this won’t be the last moving remembrance of the young rapper and look forward to seeing what artists who knew Juice Wrld do next.